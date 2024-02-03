Marseille 2024: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open 13

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Palais de Sports de Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €724,015

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac preview

Murray opens his Marseiile campaign on Monday.

Andy Murray takes on Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic as he seeks to kickstart his 2024 campaign in right earnest in Marseiile.

Former World No. 1 Murray, ranked 49th in the world, is winless in three matches this season. The 36-year-old endured a three-set loss to Benoit Paire in his Montpellier opener this week.

Murray bagged the opening set for the loss of just two games, but the Frenchman restored parity by taking the second set in a tiebreak. The decider was all Paire, who crossed the finish line, dropping just three games.

Earlier this season, the Scot lost in the opening round in Brisbane to eventual winner Grigor Dimitrov before suffering his fourth first-round defeat at the Australian Open.

Coming off a 16-17 2023 season - where he reached the Doha final (losing to Daniil Medvedev) - Murray has now made his worst start to an ATP Tour season in 2024. However, he will have happy memories from his last trip to Marseille in 2008, when he won the title.

Meanwhile, World No. 69 Machac is 3-2 in 2024 and is coming off a third-round loss at the Australian Open last month. Having opened his season with a second-round appearance in Brisbane after emerging from qualifying, the 23-year-old stunned 17th seed Frances Tiafoe in the Melbourne second round.

However, his impressive run was ended by Karen Khachanov after the Czech had taken the opening set. Khachanovc took the second in a tiebreak before sealing victory by taking the fourth-set tiebreak.

In his only previous appearance in Marseille, Machac made the second round in 2022, losing to Roman Safiullin in a deciding-set tiebreak.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andy Murray Tomas Machac

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac prediction

Machac is making his second Marseiile appearnace.

Both Murray and Machac look to win points from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Murray, especially in his prime, is a counterpuncher par excellence while not necessarily being the biggest server or powerful hitter on court. Machac, meanwhile, has more modest attributes.

The Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion, also takes the edge because of his superior experience, pedigree and consistency. However, he has made a poor start to the year, which means Machac will fancy his chances.

Expect a tough battle, but the battle-hardened Murray should eke out a hard-fought win.

Pick: Murray in three sets