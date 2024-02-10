Marseille 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Grigor Dimitrov vs (3) Karen Khachanov

Date: February 10, 2024

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €724,015

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Australian Open.

Former top 10 players Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov will square off in the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence on Saturday.

Dimitrov received a bye into the second round, where he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (5). He then took on home favorite Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov struck first in the opening set to go up a break and gather a 4-1 lead. He made sure to stay in front until the end of the set to claim it. The two remained unshakeable on serve in the second set, which then went to a tie-break. The Bulgarian came out on top in it to score a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win.

Khachanov was the recipient of a first round bye as well, after which he scored an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round. He was up against Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the semifinals.

Both players started off strong, but it was Zhang who blinked first in the end. Serving to stay in the opening set at 5-4, Khachanov secured a break of serve to clinch the set. The Russian stamped his authority in the second set as he dished out a breadstick for a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Dimitrov and Khachanov have faced off thrice thus far, with the former having a perfect 3-0 record in this match-up. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Shanghai Masters in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov +170 -1.5 (+340) Over 22.5 (-120) Grigor Dimitrov -225 +1.5 (-600) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Australian Open.

Both players are in good form this week and played exceptionally well in the quarterfinals. Neither of them faced even a single break point. Khachanov hit seven aces, won 88% of his first serve points and lost just seven points on serve the entire match.

Dimitrov's serving stats were equally great. He rained down 10 aces, won a massive 95% points on the back of his first serve and lost eight points on serve throughout the clash.

Their shotmaking from the baseline complimented their strong service numbers. However, Khachanov is yet to make a headway in the rivalry as he remains winless against Dimitrov. The Russian has nabbed just a single set across their three matches so far.

Dimitrov started the year with a title-winning run at the Brisbane International, his first since the 2017 ATP Finals. While he underperformed at the Australian Open with a third round exit, he seems to be back to his best once again. Given the Bulgarian's record against Khachanov and his current form, he'll be expected to advance to the final.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.