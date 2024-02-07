Marseille 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open 13

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda

Date: February 8, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Palais de Sports de Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard court

Prize Money: €724,015

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Dimitrov has been in scintillating form in the last few months. He had an impressive season in 2023, chalking up 43 wins from 64 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Geneva Open and the Paris Masters. He also reached the fourth round of the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships 2023.

The Bulgarian will enter Marseille on the back of a third round exit at the Australian Open 2024. He outclassed Marton Fucsovics and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first two rounds, but couldn't hurdle past Nuno Borges in the third. The Portuguese youngster stunned Dimitrov in an absorbing four-set showdown 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

2024 Adelaide International: Day 3

Sebastian Korda also had a solid season last year. He garnered 26 wins from 42 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Astana Open. He also reached the semifinals in Shanghai, Winston-Salem, Zhuhai and the Queen's Club Championships.

The American entered Marseille on the back of a semifinal finish at the Adelaide International and a third round exit at the Australian Open 2024. He began his Open 13 campaign with a win over Hugo Grenier 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(3).

Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 1-0. He defeated the Bulgarian in their only prior meeting at the 2022 Citi Open.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -200 -1.5(+125) Under 22.5(-115) Sebastian Korda +155 +1.5(-175) Over 22.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Korda prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

A frenetic encounter is on the cards between Dimitrov and Korda in the second round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. Both players have a reputation to perform well on the main tour, but considering recent results and experience over the years, Dimitrov will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

The Bulgarian has the right approach towards his game at the moment. He likes to stay focused from the word go and isn’t afraid to express himself on the court. Against a player like Korda, he will need to dig deep and make the necessary adjustments to counter the American's game plan. Dimitrov’s eagle eyed groundstrokes, especially the running forehand will help him to gain the upper hand in intense rallies.

Korda, on the contrary, is one of the cleanest hitters of the tennis ball on tour. He will feel gutted to have not won a title last year, but is close to making a serious impact at the highest level. If the American works towards his fitness and becomes more resilient against top quality players, he could outplay any opponent on tour.

Both players will fancy a deep run in Marseille and are among the favorites to lift the title. Ulitmately, the player who manages to keep their focus for longer parts in the game and converts their half chances will have the upper hand.

Dimitrov has been in brilliant form in the last few months and will put up a solid performance against Korda, but the American should be able to outsmart the second seed, thanks to his quick decision making skills and high tactical awareness on the tennis court.

Pick: Korda to win in three-sets.