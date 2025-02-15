Marseille 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: February 15, 2025

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: € 767,545

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Medvedev in action at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Hamad Medjedovic in the semifinal of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Medvedev had a quiet season last year. Apart from runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, he also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Miami Open, Wimbledon and the China Open. The Russian put up a decent performance in Beijing, but Carlos Alcaraz stood in his way in the last four.

The Russian entered Marseille on the back of a second round exit in Rotterdam. He started his campaign by cruising past Pierre Hugues Herbert in the first round and then showed his class against Jan Lennard Struff in the second. Medvedev defeated the German Struff in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Medjedovic gets ready for a return of serve - Source: Getty

Hamad Medjedovic, meanwhile, played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. He secured a runner-up finish in the Serbia Open, which was his best result on the main tour. Despite a valiant effort against Denis Shapovalov, he was outfoxed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The Serb entered Marseille on the back of a quarterfinal run in the Oeiras Challenger. He started his campaign by breezing past Raphael Collignon and Karen Khachanov in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals. Medjedovic outlasted the German Altmaier in a gripping three-set bout, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Medjedovic 1-0. He defeated the Serb last year at the 2024 Italian Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Hamad Medjedovic

Odds will be updated when available.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Medvedev plays a running forehand in the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev has a great chance to make a deep run in Marseille. With Frenchman Ugo Humbert the only notable threat remaining in the main draw, the Russian could win his first title of the season on Sunday. He's been more offensive this week and has improved his decision-making skills on court.

Medjedovic, on the contrary, is constantly improving his game. The Serb recently humbled Holger Rune in the Davis Cup Qualifiers and also eased past Karen Khachanov in the second round. These strong performances showcase his ability to compete with the best players on tour.

Medjedovic has won close to 80% of his first serve points this week. Considering their experience on the main tour, Medvedev should be able to pass this test and stake his claim for the title in Marseille.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three-sets.

