Marseille 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Open 13 Provence

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Date: February 14, 2025
Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)
Prize Money: € 767,545
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview
Top seed and World No. 8 Daniil Medvedev will face off against Jan-Lennard Struff in a quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Open 13 Provence. Medvedev's season did not start well as the Russian player had early-round exits at both the Australian Open (lost to Learner Tien in the second round) and the ABM Amro Open (lost to Mattia Bellucci in the second round).
At Marseille, the former World No. 1 got an opening-round bye due to his top seeding. He began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 over French Qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Russian is a former champion at this event, having won the title in 2021, with a victory over Herbert in the final.
Medvedev was not part of the original entry list in Marseille, but he used a wildcard opportunity to enter the draw.
Jan-Lennard Struff has won three of his six matches in 2025 so far. Coming into Marseille, he only had one win under his belt, against Bu Yunchaokete in a first-round match at the ASB Classic. The German player lost three successive matches after that, including first-round exits in Melbourne and Rotterdam.
At Marseille, Struff began his campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over French lucky loser Manuel Guinard. In the next round, he won 6-4, 5-7. 6-4 against French qualifier Hugo Grenier to advance to his first quarterfinal of the season.
Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head
Medvedev and Struff have played each other seven times, with the Russian leading 6-1 head-to-head. The last time they played was at the 2024 Wimbledon, with Medvedev winning 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction
Medvedev and Struff have played on indoor hard courts twice before, The first was at Marseille back in 2017, when the Russian won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3). The second and last indoor hardcourt match between the two was at the 2021 Davis Cup finals, which Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4.
Medvedev is considered one of the best hardcourt players of this generation. He has won 18 of his 20 titles on the surface, including eight on indoor hard courts. Meanwhile, Struff has yet to reach a hard-court final. Most of his success has come on clay, with his sole ATP title coming in Munich last year.
With a better hard court record and being the top seed, Medvedev is the favorite for this match.
Pick- Medvedev to win in straight sets