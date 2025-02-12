Marseille 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov vs Hamad Medjedovic | Open 13 Provence

Day 3 of the 2025 Open 13 Provence will take place on February 12 and a total of ten matches will be played across singles and doubles at the Palais des Sport de Marseille. The remaining second-round matches of the men's singles event will be played while a few first-round fixtures will be played as well.

Reigning champion Ugo Humbert is the highest-ranked Frenchman in the ATP 250 event and he will start his campaign against a tough opponent in Alexander Bublik. Third seed Karen Khachanov will face Hamad Medjedovic while seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego will be up against Luca van Assche. The likes of Hugo Grenier and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 3 of the Open 13 Provence.

#1. Alexander Bublik vs Ugo Humbert

Alexander Bublik will be the first hurdle that Ugo Humbert will look to overcome in his title defense at the Open 13 Provence. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Frenchman winning their previous encounter 6-4, 6-3 in the final of last year's Dubai Tennis Championships. Whoever wins, will face either seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego or Luca van Assche in the quarterfinals.

Humbert received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 event by virtue of being the second seed while Bublik beat Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the round of 16.

Humbert has won five out of seven matches so far in 2025 while Bublik has triumphed in just two out of six fixtures. The Frenchman will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win and he should be able to do so, given the Kazakh's shaky performances of late.

Predicted Winner: Ugo Humbert

#2. Karen Khachanov vs Hamad Medjedovic

Third seed Karen Khachanov will face Hamad Medjedovic in the second round of the Open 13 Provence. The two will lock horns for the very first time and whoever wins, will play either Daniel Altmaier or Otto Virtanen in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Khachanov received a bye to the second round of the Open 13 Provence by virtue of his seeding while Medjedovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Raphael Collignon in the first round. The Russian has won two out of four main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Serb has triumphed in two out of three.

Medjedovic beat Holger Rune in a Davis Cup qualifier just days back. However, if Khachanov is at his best, he should be able to defeat the Serb and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence.

Predicted Winner: Karen Khachanov.

#3. Lorenzo Sonego vs Luca van Assche

Seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego will take on Luca van Assche in the second round of the Open 13 Provence. The two will lock horns for the very first time, with the winner taking on either second seed Ugo Humbert or Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.

Both players booked their spots in the second round in Marseiie after registering victories in three sets, with Sonego beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 while Van Assche edged out compatriot Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Sonego has won seven out of 11 matches so far in 2025 , notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Van Assche, on the other hand, is competing in his first ATP event of the year.

Sonego is clearly the superior player out of the two and he should not have much problems in beating the Frenchman and reaching the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego

#4. Daniel Altmaier vs Otto Virtanen

Daniel Altmaier will face Otto Virtanen in the second round of the Open 13 Provence. This will be the very first meeting between the two and the winner will face either third seed Karen Khachanov or Hamad Medjedovic in the quarterfinals.

Both players reached the second round of the ATP 250 event in contrasting fashion. While Altmaier cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Luca Nardi, Virtanen just about edged out fifth seed Sebastian Korda 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4.

The German has won four out of eight main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Finn has won just one out of two. Altmaier's relatively better run of form should see him come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence.

