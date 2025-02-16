Marseille 2025 Final: Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: € 767,545

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Humbert in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Second seed Ugo Humbert will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the finals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Ad

Trending

Humbert has been on a mission since last year. Apart from title-winning runs in the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Marseille Open, he also secured runner-up finishes in the Japan Open and the Paris Masters. He put up a solid performance in Paris, but ultimately fell to Alexander Zverev in the finals.

The Frenchman entered Marseille on the back of a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open. He started his campaign by cruising past Alexander Bublik and Lorenzo Sonego and then showed his class against Zizou Bergs in the semifinal. Humbert defeated the Belgian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Medjedovic interacts with the crowd at the Davis Cup qualifiers - Source: Getty

Hamad Medjedovic, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour at the moment. After winning the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2023, he has been working towards finding his range at the highest level. He secured a runner-up finish in the Serbia Open last year and also reached the third round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Ad

Medjedovic is making his first appearance on the main tour this year in Marseille. He has been impressive so far, taking out two of the top five seeds en route to the final. The 22-year-old comfortably defeated Karen Khachanov and Daniel Altmaier, then stunned Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in the last four.

Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Humbert and Medjedovic is locked at 0-0.

Ad

Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert Hamad Medjedovic

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Ugo Humbert vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Humbert in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ugo Humbert would have expected to face Daniil Medvedev in the finals, but will now have a tricky challenge on the cards against Medjedovic. The Frenchman has won 80% of his first serve points and is yet to drop a set this week in Marseille. He will be determined to continue his A-game and complete his title defense on Sunday.

Ad

Medjedovic, meanwhile, is through to his second final on tour in six months. He is quickly making a name for himself and will be one to watch out for shortly. The Serb hardly broke a sweat against Medvedev in the last round and won 76% of his first serve points.

Sunday’s match in Marseille promises to be a thrilling contest. While Humbert is known for his accuracy and tactical intelligence, Medjedovic brings a strong all-around game to the table. In this clash of power and finesse, the Frenchman’s experience may prove key as he looks to successfully defend his title in Marseille.

Pick: Humbert to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback