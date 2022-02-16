Marseille Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Date: 17 February 2022.

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Marseille, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: €545,200.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open

After a first-round bye, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round of the 2022 Open 13 Provence on Thursday.

After eight runner-up finishes, Auger-Aliassime finally won his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open last week, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. It was a huge career milestone for the young Canadian and highlights the immense improvements he has made over the last few months.

Auger-Aliassime is on fire this year. He was instrumental in Canada winning their first ATP Cup title and made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well. It was the first time he had reached that stage in Melbourne and the third time at a Grand Slam.

Auger-Aliassime has been one of the best players on tour this season and will look to continue his winning ways in Marseille.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2021 Barcelona Open

Injuries have derailed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's career over the last few years. In 2018, he underwent knee surgery and didn't compete for most of the season. He ended the year ranked outside the top 200. He made a successful comeback in 2019, winning two titles and moving up to No. 29 in the rankings.

However, injury struck again and sidelined the Frenchman for most of the next two seasons. He only participated in two tournaments in 2020 and in eight events in 2021, managing just one win in that period.

Tsonga commenced his 2022 season at the Open Sud de France, where he made it to the second round. He lost in the first round of the Rotterdam Open the following week against Hubert Hurkacz. The Frenchman began his campaign at the Open 13 Provence by defeating compatriot Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-4 to win his second match of the year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 ATP Cup

Auger-Aliassime will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. Tsonga is nowhere near the level that has seen him make the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams in the past.

The Frenchman is a three-time champion at the Open 13 Provence. Competing at a tournament where he's had so much success in the past might inspire him to punch above his weight. However, Tsonga's record against top-ranked players over the last few years has been abysmal, so the odds of him upsetting the Canadian are slim.

Auger-Aliassime has developed considerably over the past few months and seems ready to take his career to the next level. Winning his first career title would have filled him with immense confidence. With a 12-3 record for the year, he leads the tour in match wins. Against Tsonga, the Canadian is likely to continue his winning ways.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

