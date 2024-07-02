Marta Kostyuk's wedding-inspired Wimbledon 2024 dress that has delighted tennis fans to no end: All you need to know

The Wimbledon 2024 started with a bang for Ukranian star Marta Kostyuk as she won her first-round match in straight sets. The 22-year-old not only impressed with her on-court performance but her appearance as well. Kostyuk wore an all-white outfit, fitting the Wimbledon tradition but dressed it particularly to celebrate her wedding.

Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon outfit is inspired by her special dress that the Ukranian wore on her wedding day in November. The Ukranian married her long-term boyfriend George Kyzymenko in Cyprus in November 2023. Kostyuk wanted to celebrate her wedding with a specially tailored dress for Wimbledon and managed to do it with the help of her sponsor Wilson.

Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon outfit includes a V-neck and is sleeveless on the sides. The dress also has an open backless design, which seems like something a bride wears on her wedding day.

Kostyuk's wedding dress was hand-designed flowers which were carved on silk organza. Her outfit at Wimbledon follows the same trend but includes a ball skirt underneath for the Ukranian.

Speaking about Kostyuk's dress, Wilson's head of design Joelle Michaeloff said that he was more than happy to design a special dress for the Ukranian. Michaeloff further added that the design team was careful not to break any rules at Wimbledon. The Championships have a strict dress court for the players competing in the event.

“Basically, we added an underlayer component and then raised the neckline a little bit—we don’t want any mistakes in Wimbledon," Michaeloff said.

While talking about her impressive outfit, Kostyuk thanked the Wilson team for making her dream come true. The 22-year-old wanted to wear her wedding dress inspired outfit for Wimbledon and thanked her creative team for making it possible.

"A big shout out and huge thank you to the talented team there that worked around my demanding tour schedule to make another dream come true; a custom, one-of-a-kind wedding dress that turned out even more amazing than I could have imagined," Kostyuk said

While her outfit stole the limelight, the 22-year-old impressed onlookers with her performance as well. The Ukrainian won her first-round match in straight sets to book a place in the second round at the SW19.

Marta Kostyuk starts off her Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a bang

The No. 18 seed, Marta Kostyuk impressed with her all-round performance as she made her way into the second round at Wimbledon. The 22-year-old defeated Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-2 in just over one hour to book a place in the next round at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Kostyuk's big service game and strong forehand were on showcase during her win at Wimbledon. The Ukranian will now face Daria Saville in the second round at the SW19.

Kostyuk will be keen to improve on her third-round exit at Wimbledon in 2023. The 22-year-old has struggled to adapt to grass courts with her third-round exit last year her career-best performance at Wimbledon.

The Ukrainian has been impressive this season, reaching the quarterfinal of the Australian Open. She followed it up with a semi-final spot at Indian Wells before reaching the final at Stuttgart. With form on her side, Kostyuk will be keen to make an impression at the Wimbledon 2024.

