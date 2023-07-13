"What Martina Navratilova did here was crazy. I think everybody knows" - Marketa Vondrousova after reaching Wimbledon final

Marketa Vondrousova is one step away from joining the likes of Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna, and Petra Kvitova as Wimbledon champions from the Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old booked her spot in the summit clash of the 2023 Championships after ousting Elina Svitolina in a tight 6-3, 6-3 encounter on Thursday.

In her post-match press conference, Marketa Vondrousova reflected on the rich Wimbledon history for players from her country. She said it was "crazy" what Martina Navratilova has accomplished at Wimbledon, having lifted nine women's singles trophies.

The Czech was quick to add that she still remembers the likes of Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova doing well on the big stage better than Martina Navratilova. The two players are a closer generation to her than Navratilova.

"But, I mean, what Martina Navratilova did here was crazy. I think everybody knows," Marketa Vondrousova said. "It's just amazing thing. I think it's so, so tough to do it one time. She did it, I don't know how many times, nine or... Yeah, I feel like you can just look up to them."

"Well, for sure I know them. I was very small," she continued. "Of course you know them, but you don't know them like you know maybe Petra Kvitova or Pliskova. I think we're closer to them."

Vondrousova went on to reveal that she cried when compatriot Karolina Muchova lost the French Open final last month. She that there is great camaraderie between Czech players and they all support each other.

"I also talked with Karolina when she was playing Paris. I was crying so much after the final when she lost. It was really sad," she conitnued. "In Czech we have so many great players. We also support each other. It's very nice to see."

"I was like, maybe, you know, I'll get better" - Marketa Vondrousova on playing at Wimbledon lawns

Marketa Vondrousova is lookimng to follow in Martina Navratilova's footsteps to win Wimbledon.

Following her win over Svitolina, Marketa Vondrosova finds herself in her second Slam final, having reached her first at the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

The Czech had never had the best results on grass. However, she stated that she felt good about her game while playing at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Berlin this year.

"I played Berlin before, so I felt good there," Marketa Vondrousova said. "I played couple of matches. It wasn't bad. I was like, Yeah, maybe I can play a few matches here. Yeah, when I saw the draw, it wasn't easy. I was like, Let's try."

She added that beating the likes of Veronika Kudermetova and Donna Vekic in the early rounds at Wimbledon bolstered her confidence and belief in her own game.

"I beat Kudermetova, Vekic. They are great on grass. I was like, Okay, maybe, you know, I'll get better and I can do something here," she added. "For me it's really crazy this is happening. But I think anything can happen in tennis."

Vondrousova will face Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday, July 15.

Poll : 0 votes