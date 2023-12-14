Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard has earned a reputation over the years for being brash in the media, often hitting out at other players while trying to establish his own daughters as the primary forces to be reckoned with on the WTA Tour.

In one such controversial interview in 2001, Richard Williams targetted former World No. 1 Martina Hingis, saying that he could not envision her getting better enough to challenge his daughters Venus and Serena for titles. The American, in fact, was of the opinion that she had gotten shorter since they had met for the first time, and suggested a rather bizarre solution.

Firstly, Williams wanted Hingis to come to him and ask for help. If she did, he proclaimed that he had a friend in Compton who could help the Swiss icon, seeing as he was a surgeon, but only when he was not high on drugs.

As for the solution itself, Serena Williams' father wanted Martina Hingis to have her legs sawed off and attach new ones so that she could run down balls more easily.

"I can’t see Hingis getting any better. And Lindsay [Davenport] is getting old and slower. You know, Hingis is an inch shorter than when I first met her," Richard Williams said.

"She should come to me and say, ‘Master Williams, I want you to help me. I want to be better.’ And I could help her. I’ve got a friend in Compton, and when he’s not high, he’s a surgeon. He could saw her legs off and attach new legs that are a couple of inches taller. Her legs are too short to run the ball down," he added, in quotes collected by New York Magazine.

"All of what Richard WIlliams says is calculated" - Lindsay Davenport on how Venus and Serena Williams' father intentionally tries to get a rise out of the media

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Meanwhile, Lindsay Davenport, was of the opinion that Richard Williams' comments were often calculated and intended to get a rise out of the media.

Thanks to the attention, Davenport believed Venus and Serena Williams were cornered into sticking together, thinking that it was always them both against everybody else.

"Oh, all of what Richard says is calculated. He does all that on purpose, to get a rise out of the media, to get some attention. And so that Venus and Serena stick together. They have an attitude that it’s ‘us against everybody else,’“ Davenport said, in the same interview.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas