Martina Navratilova's win percentage of 98.9% in 1983 is the highest in a single season in tennis history

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova boasted a win percentage of 98.9% in 1983, which remains the highest win percentage in a single season in the Open Era. In the 87 matches Navratilova played that season, she posted an astounding win-loss record of 86-1.

The American won 16 titles that year, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

Navratilova's only defeat that season came at the hands of Kathy Horvath, who pulled off a sensational upset at the French Open. Prior to the loss, Navratilova's win-loss record was 36-0. She bounced strongly after her setback at Roland Garros and ended the season with 86 victories and just one defeat.

Navratilova's name appears thrice on the list of most efficient WTA seasons. The American also dominated in 1982 and 1984, registering a win percentage of 96.8% and 97.5% respectively.

The closest any player came to matching Navratilova was 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf. Graf ended the 1989 and 1987 seasons with a win percentage of 97.7% and 97.4% respectively.

A look at Martina Navratilova's incredible career

Martina Navratilova in action at a tennis event

Martina Navratilova won a total of 354 titles across singles and doubles during her professional career. The 65-year-old is the only player to hold the top spot in both singles as well doubles rankings for more than 200 weeks.

Navratilova also holds the record for the longest winning streak in the history of tennis, when she won 74 straight matches in 1984. During this period, the American won 13 titles, including 3 Majors.

IndusInd Bank @MyIndusIndBank Martina Navratilova won 74 straight matches in 1984! Her winning streak included 13 tournaments and three majors. #TuesdayTrivia Martina Navratilova won 74 straight matches in 1984! Her winning streak included 13 tournaments and three majors. #TuesdayTrivia https://t.co/QysvWrNt6h

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion bid farewell to tennis after winning her 10th mixed doubles Major at the US Open in 2006.

