Mats Wilander says he's "disappointed" by Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon withdrawal, claims Djokovic can complete Calendar Golden Slam

Rafael Nadal failed to defend his Roland Garros title this month, going down to Novak Djokovic in a thrilling semifinal. Just days later, the Spaniard announced his withdrawal from both Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in a bid to protect his body after a grueling claycourt campaign.

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

In a recent interview with Marca, seven-time Major winner Mats Wilander said he is "disappointed" that he will not get to see Rafael Nadal compete at SW19 this year.

"I can understand that the Games pose a physical risk, especially since the US Open is coming later. But I am disappointed that Rafael Nadal does not play at Wimbledon," the Swede said.

"I suppose he will have a good reason because, otherwise, he would not have done it. It is clear that the scarce two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon have not helped if you consider Rafa's style of play."

The Big 3, consisting of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, have maintained a stranglehold over Grand Slams. The trio has won 16 of the last 17 Slams, and 15 of the last 17 Wimbledons.

Wilander believes it's a shame the three will not be jostling at Wimbledon to create more history this year.

"I would have liked to see the 'Big Three' back fighting to continue making history," Wilander asserted.

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019

Over the course of the interview, Wilander also weighed in on Novak Djokovic's supremely successful season. According to the Swede, Djokovic could achieve the rare Calendar Golden Slam this year.

The Calendar Golden Slam refers to winning all four Majors in the calendar year as well as the Olympic gold in singles.

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal on his way to the 2021 Roland Garros title

The Serb won the Australian Open earlier this year, and became the first person in the Open Era to win two titles at each of the Grand Slams after triumphing at Roland Garros earlier this month.

"Of course, Novak can do it (win the Golden Slam), but it remains to be seen with what energy he will arrive in New York if he wins everything first," Wilander said.

"He wants to show that he is a superman and, in fact, he is. He needs to continue playing games to maintain maximum intensity."

Wilander not surprised Osaka and Thiem have followed Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from big events

In the days following Rafael Nadal's announcement, both Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka joined the 35-year-old in announcing changes to their schedules.

Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon, but is set to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics. Thiem, on the other hand, will skip the Olympics but will travel to London for Wimbledon

I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

Wilander revealed he was not surprised by the host of withdrawals, particularly from the Olympics.

"There is no one to blame," he said. "Fortunately or unfortunately, tennis has (a) 'Majors' box every season and they are just as important as an Olympic gold. It is difficult to fit the competition into the calendar and it is logical that there are casualties."

Roland Garros being delayed by a week meant there was only a two-week gap between the claycourt Major and Wimbledon.

Wilander believes the quick turnaround could have played a role in Osaka's decision to withdraw from the grasscourt Major. The Japanese had also withdrawn from the French Open after a backlash following her decision to skip press conferences at the event.

"Between Roland Garros and Wimbedon there is little time margin," the Swede said. "I do not think that her mental problems can be improved in two or three weeks(...) I'm sure she will come back stronger than ever when the hard court tour comes around."

