Mats Wilander says he's "sad and worried" about Rafael Nadal's physical condition, claims Spaniard's Slam-winning days may be over

Rafael Nadal recently announced his withdrawal from the US Open due to a chronic foot injury. The Spaniard made the announcement after spending a large portion of the last two months on the sidelines.

Nadal's foot problem flared up during his Roland Garros semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic earlier this year. The Spaniard subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Nadal returned to action in Washington, but continued to be plagued by foot problems and was beaten by Lloyd Harris in the third round. He then withdrew from Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, before opting to pull the plug on his season.

Weighing in on the news of Nadal's latest setback, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said he was "sad and very worried" about the Spaniard's condition. According to Wilander, Nadal may never be able to win big tournaments again.

But the Swede believes Nadal will continue to fight until his body completely gives way.

"I am very sad and very worried but I do think he [will] keep coming back until he no longer can," Wilander told Eurosport. At the moment the will to play is still there. The era of winning may be over, but the era of filling stands with fans is still alive. There’s a couple more years of it."

According to Wilander, Nadal's body is taking a "beating" with each passing year on the ATP Tour.

"We are getting used to expecting him to not be able to play. He is always trying and is always ready," he said. He is trying but he just can't do it and I guess with every year it seems like he's playing less and less. He is getting older and his body is taking a beating."

Rafael Nadal's relationship with Roland Garros will continue until the day he hangs up his racket: Mats Wilander

Rafael Nadal with the 2020 French Open trophy

Rafael Nadal is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Major titles. 13 of those Grand Slam crowns have come at Roland Garros, where the Spaniard boasts a mind-boggling 105-3 win-loss record.

While Nadal's body might no longer allow him to stay competitive at the other three Slams, Wilander believes the 35-year-old can never be counted out in Paris.

"It might be the end of winning Grand Slam tournaments, but with Rafa and Roland Garros and the love affair he has over there, you can never say it is the end of that relationship until the day he has hung his rackets on the wall," Wilander said.

