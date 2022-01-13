Matteo Berrettini stars on the cover of ICON magazine

World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini recently featured on the cover of the ICON magazine. The Italian posed for a number of photos wearing a white suit and white sando.

"The first Italian to have reached the Wimbledon final," read Berrettini's bio in the magazine.

Berrettini said he was proud to be Italian and represent the country in tournaments across the globe.

“I carry the pride of being Italian with me around the world. The great thing is that it’s always growing: everywhere I go, I encounter immense fondness and respect for our country,” he said.

Apart from Berrettini, five other prominent Italian personalities also got the chance to grace the magazine -- singer Laura Pausini, rapper Blanco, actors Giuseppe Maggio and Lorenzo Zurzolo, as well as gymnast Nicola Bartolini.

Berrettini was also unveiled as the new face of Hugo Boss last week. The Wimbledon 2021 runner-up will take part in a photoshoot with the fashion house later this month and also be a part of the company's numerous campaigns in 2022.

HUGO BOSS Corporate @HUGOBOSS We are proud to announce a long-term BOSS partnership and the launch of a standalone capsule collection, co-created by Italian professional tennis player, Matteo Berrettini. He will also appear in BOSS global campaigns starting Spring/Summer 2022. More: on.hugoboss.com/mb We are proud to announce a long-term BOSS partnership and the launch of a standalone capsule collection, co-created by Italian professional tennis player, Matteo Berrettini. He will also appear in BOSS global campaigns starting Spring/Summer 2022. More: on.hugoboss.com/mb https://t.co/ZRluC0sBk2

Matteo Berrettini names his favorites to win Australian Open 2022

Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup 2022

In an interview during the ATP Cup, Berrettini revealed who he feels can win the Australian Open title this year. Apart from himself, the Italian took the names of Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic's participation at the Slam was uncertain at the time, which is probably why Berrettini overlooked the Serb.

"I think there are many players who can win the tournament. I would love to say that myself too, I think I have to believe in it. Sascha (Zverev) is playing very well, Stefanos is gradually getting better. This guy to my left is playing spectacular tennis (Sinner). There are many players who they can win, it's going to be exciting," said Berrettini.

Berrettini will continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title when the Australian Open kicks off on January 17. The Italian will take on American youngster Brandon Nakashima in the first round followed by a potential clash with Jiri Vesely.

The Italian is projected to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

