Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs (4) Ugo Humbert

Date: October 16, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $821,456

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert preview

Berrettini at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini will take on Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Stockholm Open.

Berrettini has had a quiet season this year. After quarterfinal runs in Dubai and Miami, he has yet to register a strong result on tour. The Italian also reached the last 16 in Tokyo, but lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Berrettini entered Stockholm after a first-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign by cruising past Giulio Zeppieri, 6-4, 6-2. The 29-year-old will be desperate to make a significant impact this week.

Humbert is the fourth seed in the Stockholm Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert has had a modest season so far. After a title-winning run in Marseille, he reached the semifinals in Rosmalen and Eastbourne. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Adam Walton in the first round.

The Frenchman will enter Stockholm after a third-round exit in Shanghai. He defeated Jordan Thompson in the second round, but lost to Adam Walton in the third. Humbert is making his first appearance in Stockholm this year.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Berrettini leads the head-to-head against Humbert 3-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently in the 2023 US Open.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -124 -1.5 (+104) Under 23.5 (-114) Ugo Humbert +105 +1.5 (-130) Over 23.5 (-108)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert predictions

Berrettini is unseeded in the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Berrettini was forced to miss the US Open due to fitness concerns this year. The Italian captured three titles in 2024, but has yet to open his account in 2025. He will be eager to find his rhythm in the next few months and prepare well for 2026.

Humbert, on the contrary, has struggled to impress at the Majors. Despite winning the title in Marseille, he needs to raise his level to compete with the best players on tour. The Frenchman has been out of form, amassing five losses in the last six matches so far.

Berrettini has started well this week and will fancy his chances in the second round. He is a slight underdog due to his match fitness, but should be able to pull through and outlast the Frenchman on Thursday.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Berrettini to register more aces than Humbert

