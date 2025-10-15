Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs (4) Ugo Humbert
Date: October 16, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $821,456
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert preview
Matteo Berrettini will take on Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Stockholm Open.
Berrettini has had a quiet season this year. After quarterfinal runs in Dubai and Miami, he has yet to register a strong result on tour. The Italian also reached the last 16 in Tokyo, but lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets.
Berrettini entered Stockholm after a first-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign by cruising past Giulio Zeppieri, 6-4, 6-2. The 29-year-old will be desperate to make a significant impact this week.
Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert has had a modest season so far. After a title-winning run in Marseille, he reached the semifinals in Rosmalen and Eastbourne. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Adam Walton in the first round.
The Frenchman will enter Stockholm after a third-round exit in Shanghai. He defeated Jordan Thompson in the second round, but lost to Adam Walton in the third. Humbert is making his first appearance in Stockholm this year.
Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head
Berrettini leads the head-to-head against Humbert 3-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently in the 2023 US Open.
Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert odds
All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.
Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert predictions
Berrettini was forced to miss the US Open due to fitness concerns this year. The Italian captured three titles in 2024, but has yet to open his account in 2025. He will be eager to find his rhythm in the next few months and prepare well for 2026.
Humbert, on the contrary, has struggled to impress at the Majors. Despite winning the title in Marseille, he needs to raise his level to compete with the best players on tour. The Frenchman has been out of form, amassing five losses in the last six matches so far.
Berrettini has started well this week and will fancy his chances in the second round. He is a slight underdog due to his match fitness, but should be able to pull through and outlast the Frenchman on Thursday.
Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.
Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Berrettini to register more aces than Humbert