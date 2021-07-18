Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to injury, says it's "devastating" to miss the Games

Matteo Berrettini has joined a long list of high-profile players who have withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. In a post on his Instagram account, the World No. 8 said he will be out of action for a few weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained during Wimbledon.

Berrettini reached his maiden Grand Slam final at SW19, where he went down to Novak Djokovic in four sets. Earlier in the season, the Italian racked up titles in Belgrade and Queen's.

In a depleted men's singles field at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Berrettini was expected to be one of Djokovic's primary challengers for the gold medal. But that won't be the case as an MRI scan on the Italian's left leg has revealed an injury, robbing him of the opportunity to make his debut at the quadrennial event.

"I am extremely disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "I had an MRI scan yesterday on the thigh injury I sustained during Wimbledon and was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.

"Representing Italy is the biggest honour for me so it is devastating to miss the Olympics. I wish the entire Italian team the best of luck in Tokyo. I will be supporting you all the way."

A host of top players have withdrawn from the Games due to a variety of reasons. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov and Juan Martin Del Potro will be some of the notable absentees in Tokyo.

"Matteo Berrettini got muscle trouble during the Wimbledon semi-final" - Italian's coach Vincenzo Santopadre

Matteo Berrettini's coach Vincenzo Santopadre revealed that his charge sustained a muscle injury during his semifinal victory over Hubert Hurkacz and aggravated it during the final.

"Matteo got this muscle trouble when he crashed during the Wimbledon semi-final," Santopadre told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"Then obviously he pushed himself in the final and already felt pain from Monday. Fortunately, it is not the abdominal problem he has suffered from in the past. In that case, the recovery would have been much longer and more delicate."

The injury is a huge blow to Berrettini, who was one of the form players during the grasscourt season. The Italian won his second career singles title on the surface when he beat Cameron Norrie in a three-set final at Queen's.

Carrying the momentum into Wimbledon, Berrettini dropped only one set en route to his first quarter-final at the grasscourt Major. The 25-year-old then beat his good friend Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to reach his second Grand Slam singles semi-final.

He then defeated Hurkacz in four sets to book a date with top seed and two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Against all odds, Berrettini recovered from a 2-5 deficit in the first set to pocket the opener in a tiebreak. However, Djokovic soon asserted his supremacy and took the next three sets to clinch his 20th Major and move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the all-time Slam leaderboard.

Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win a 20th Grand Slam title at #Wimbledon — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 11, 2021

Nevertheless, Berrettini was pleased with his run at Wimbledon, expressing hope that it was the start of something special.

"It's been a really long long path, long journey. Hopefully like I said, it's not done yet. For me, this is not an end, it is beginning hopefully to a great career," he said.

