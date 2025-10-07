Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Mallorca Women's Championships 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Mayar Sherif vs (Q) Teodora Kostovic
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Mallorca, Spain
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | Worldwide - WTA Unlocked
Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic preview
Second seed Mayar Sherif will face qualifier Teodora Kostovic in the second round of the Mallorca Women's Championships 2025.
A second-round showing at the Miami Open remains Sherif's best result in singles on the WTA Tour. She won the biggest title of her career, albeit in doubles, at the Merida Open, a WTA 500 tournament. She also won the WTA 125 in Parma, along with a couple of titles on the ITF circuit.
Sherif was up against German wildcard Mariella Thamm in the first round of the Mallorca Women's Championships. She was in total control of the proceedings from start to finish, handing her younger rival a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown in 68 minutes.
18-year-old Kostovic claimed her maiden career title at the ITF event in her native Serbia earlier this year. She also made her main draw debut on the WTA Tour at the Madrid Open after coming through the qualifying rounds. She lost to Eva Lys in the first round.
Kostovic successfully qualified for the main draw in Mallorca, and was up against Caroline Werner in the first round. Despite some pushback from her German rival, she eventually scored a routine 6-3, 6-3 win.
Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic prediction
Sherif has a 26-21 record this season across all levels. However, she has struggled in recent weeks. After losing to Jessica Pegula in the first round of the US Open, she turned her focus to the WTA 125 tournaments on clay. She competed in four events prior to her arrival in Mallorca, and didn't win back-to-back matches in any of them.
Kostovic was ranked No. 888 at the start of the season and has since inched closer to cracking the top 200. Her first full year as a pro has been a decent success. However, just like Sherif, she has struggled to tally consecutive wins in recent weeks.
Sherif is a veteran of the tour now, and clay is her favorite surface. Her experience on the tour and her proficiency on the surface makes her the favorite to win this match, though Kostovic could give her a run for her money.
Pick: Mayar Sherif to win in three sets.
Mayar Sherif vs Teodora Kostovic betting tips
Tip 1: Mayar Sherif to win.
Tip 2: Each player will win a set.
Tip 3: The match will feature at least 28 games.