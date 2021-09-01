"Me achieving this number, it's unbelievable" - Petra Kvitova on winning her 30th US Open match

Playing in her 14th US Open, Petra Kvitova added another feather to her cap on Tuesday. The Czech cruised past Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-2 in just 61 minutes in the first round to mark her 30th match win at the Grand Slam in New York.

Kvitova was in complete control throughout the encounter and looked pleasantly surprised when informed of the milestone by the on-court interviewer.

Speaking to the media after the match, Kvitova said it was "unbelievable" to achieve 30 wins at the US Open.

"First of all, I mean, on an interview which I had on the court, the lady told me it's my 14th US Open. Now I have 30 wins. Well, it's quite a number. It's getting old, as well," Kvitova said.

"I mean, US Open was never like the best Grand Slam for me. I would been always struggling since I been young. In this humidity it's really tough to play for me. Actually, me achieving this number, it's unbelievable, to be honest," the Czech added.

Kvitova now has the second-highest number of match wins at the US Open amongst this year's field, behind only 2020 finalist Victoria Azarenka.

A former quarterfinalist in New York, Kvitova said she had stopped putting pressure on herself and was trying to enjoy her time on and off the court. This, according to Kvitova, could be the reason behind her recent surge.

"I think last couple years I'm not really trying, I already found a love for this Grand Slam, as well. I kind of find what I can enjoy in New York, what I can do off the court as well. For me, the time on the court is really important, as well, not to still be thinking about the tennis," she added.

It was amazing to stand on one of the biggest courts and play in front of fans: Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova in action at the 2021 US Open.

Kvitova also gave her thoughts on her first-round encounter against Hercog. The Czech said it was amazing to be able to play in front of fans again after missing out last year.

The Czech felt she played a very "solid" game from start to finish, and was particularly happy with the way she managed the close service games at the beginning of the match.

"I think it was like pretty solid game from my side, I played solid from the serve to return, from the baseline as well," Kvitova said. "I really enjoyed to play over there. I played Polona a few times. It's been always a big battle, so I expected tough challenge."

"From the beginning, I think I was really there. First two games was kind of key, as well, to get little bit more relaxed and comfortable in the court. Yeah, it was nice afterwards," she added.

Kvitova will take on compatriot Kristyna Pliskova in the second round on Thursday.

