Meet Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, the influencer taking Wimbledon by storm during American's run

Taylor Fritz is through to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon championships this year. He outfoxed Jordan Thompson in the last round, 6-1, 3-0 (RET).

Fritz entered Wimbledon after title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. He cruised past Gabriel Diallo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Thompson on Sunday.

While a lot is known about Fritz’s skills on the tennis court, he’s also well-known on social media for his personal life. Let’s take a closer look at his relationships and the partner who often joins him on tour.

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend?

Riddle at the USTA National Tennis Center In New York On August 26, 2024 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is dating Morgan Riddle. She is a popular social media influencer and model, creating content about fashion, travel, and tennis. She has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram and wishes to increase the familiarity of tennis in the USA.

Morgan grew up in Minnesota and studied English literature at Wagner College. She worked in real estate before taking up a role in social media.

The American met Fritz in early 2020 on a dating app called Raya. They bonded over sushi and horror movies during their initial days and got closer during the pandemic.

Morgan has also appeared on the Netflix series Break Point with Taylor Fritz. Tennis fans have appreciated her mix of fashion, humor, and real-life moments on the tennis tour.

"Wimbledon fashion is the absolute style nirvana" - Morgan Riddle on being one of the first people to make fashion content at Wimbledon

Riddle at the Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Morgan Riddle was one of the first to bring fashion content to the world of tennis. She’s changed the culture at events like Wimbledon, where spectator style has almost become a priority.

In her recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Morgan said:

"I was the only person making fashion content in tennis. Of course that’s changed now. When I first started travelling on tour, dressing up to watch games wasn’t a thing. Over the last few years, the spectator style scene has exploded.

"Now when I walk round the grounds, every time I turn my head, there’s another girl wearing a fire outfit. Wimbledon fashion is the absolute style nirvana. It’s so elegant.”

Despite all the walking, the American prefers to wear heels during the tournament. She uses heel inserts and special dressings to stay comfortable while creating content.

"I love heels,” she said. “I wear them every day at Wimbledon, and because I’m filming content, I do 20,000 steps a day. I wear Dr Scholl’s heel inserts and hydrocolloid dressings around the back of my shoes and toes – anywhere I might get blisters – so I can get to the end of two weeks without pain. I preemptively plan to avoid pain!” she added.

Riddle is often present courtside, supporting Fritz from the stands. She was in attendance during the American's fourth-round encounter against Jordan Thompson on Sunday.

"For anyone disagreeing, let me know how often tennis is talked about" - Taylor Fritz agrees with Morgan Riddle on tennis being unknown in the USA

Fritz and Riddle at the Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz defended his girlfriend's initiative of making 'tennis cool again'. He insisted that despite the sport's popularity around the globe, it was still quite unknown in the USA.

"I know tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America," Morgan Riddle said in her video.

Expand Tweet

Fritz felt that Morgan’s content had already made a difference. It helped more people actively take an interest in tennis.

"I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it...I 100 percent agree with everything in that video," Taylor Fritz said, via Men's Journal.

"For anyone disagreeing with the fact it's 'relatively uncool in USA' let me know how often tennis is talked abt on sportscenter or ESPN," he added.

Fritz is through to the quarterfinals in London for the third time in his career. He will take on Karen Khachanov on Tuesday, June 8, 2025. Khachanov leads the head-to-head against Fritz 2-0. He defeated the American most recently at the ATP Cup in 2020.

