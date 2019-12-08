Meet the elite group of players to have never lost to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal comprises one-third of men's tennis' Big 3 trifecta of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal himself.

The Spaniard holds a plethora of records unrivaled by any other player in the Open Era. Possessing the best winning percentage (83.3) of any player to have played over 500 singles matches, Nadal's 12 French Open titles, a triple 'La Decima' of titles at three different tournaments (French Open-12, Monte Carlo-11, Barcelona-11), most Masters 1000 titles (35), and most claycourt titles (59) are some of his most prominent achievements.

Nadal's 973 singles match wins are only bettered by Jimmy Connors (1274), Roger Federer (1237), and Ivan Lendl (1068) in the all-time list, while the Spaniard's 84 singles titles are dwarfed by the same trio - Connors (109), Federer (103) and Lendl (94). Nadal's 19 Grand Slam titles are only one behind Federer's all-time leading tally of 20.

Amongst 281 different players to have faced Nadal, Djokovic (28 wins) leads a group of only 9 players to have a winning head-to-head record against the Spaniard. The group gets more rarefied if only players with a perfect record against Nadal were to be considered.

Let us meet this elite ensemble.

#1 Paradorn Srichaphan (Thailand)

Paradorn Srichaphan

The first Asian player to break into the world's top 10, Paradorn Srichaphan handed Grand Slam debutant Nadal a straight-sets defeat in the third round at Wimbledon 2003.

It would be Nadal's only straight-sets reverse at the grasscourt Major.

#2 Olivier Mutis (France)

Olivier Mutis

Olivier Mutis won his lone match against Nadal on clay in the second round at 2004 Palermo, overcoming the Spaniard in straight sets.

It marked only the fourth time Nadal had lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 of the ATP single's rankings.

#3 Joachim Johansson (Sweden)

Joachim Johansson

The tall Swede won his lone match against Nadal at his hometown tournament of Stockholm. He beat the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the 2006 edition of the tournament.

The loss against the then 690-ranked Johansson marked Nadal's lone defeat to a player ranked outside the top 200 of the ATP single's rankings.

