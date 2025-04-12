Meet Victoria Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian phenom who has taken Billie Jean King Cup by storm in debut

Victoria Mboko had announced her arrival on the big stage at the Miami Open and she has carried that form into the Billie Jean King Cup.

Making her debut at the team competition, she helped Canada secure a win over Romania. The 18-year-old was sensational in her win over Miriam Bulgaru coming through in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Her decisive win put Canada in a commanding position and teammate Marina Stakusic closed out the tie with the second singles win over Anca Todoni.

The win would have extra special for Mboko, being her first donning the national colors. She has, however, been making her presence felt around the tennis circles for quite some time now.

Junior success set Victoria Mboko up well

Victoria Mboko at the 2022 US Open Juniors. (Source: Getty)

For the North Carolina-born Victoria Mboko, tennis was always about the fun that a player can have on the court. Growing up, she watched a lot of the sport from the stands before deciding to grab a racket of her own. Both of Mboko's elder siblings played tennis at the college level in the United States, but her journey with the sport has been more in association with Tennis Canada.

The youngster had her breakthrough year in 2022, making the semifinals at two Junior Grand Slams - the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. She also made two finals in doubles to rake in valuable big-match experience.

The youngster has been making a transition onto the senior circuit and three years after her breakthrough junior success, 2025 has brought in nearly just as much joy on the senior circuit.

A whirlwind 2025 season

Victoria Mboko at the 2025 Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

The year 2025 has been a whirlwind for Victoria Mboko, who went on a 25-match winning spree on the ITF circuit. What made the run even more incredible that the wins came across the globe.

The teenager began with a title in Martinique before doubling up in Guadeloupe. She then traveled to the United States, but the form followed her as she raced to the title at the Georgia Tennis Open. Then came titles in Europe in the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Throughout the incredible run, Mboko's explosive game was on full showcase. She can serve big and has a powerful forehand that can push opponents onto the backfoot. And she has the mentality to back up the big game. However, even she could not have imagined such a start to the season.

“I think I was feeling pretty confident going into the tournaments in the Caribbean. And yeah, I felt pretty loose. I was pretty confident with my game. Honestly, if I had told myself before all this happened that I’d win three tournaments in a row, I would have been like, What are you talking about? I like to take things day by day because you never know,” Victoria Mboko said of her 25-match winning streak on an episode of the Match Point Canada podcast.

When you're winning so much, the confidence can take you to newer heights. Mboko was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Miami Open, where she impression with not only her first-round win over Camila Osorio but also her dogged showing in her loss to Paula Badosa.

The wins continue to pour in, with the dominant performance at the Billie Jean King Cup being the latest example.

"She's hitting bigger than [Aryna] Sabalenka," Paula Badosa had said of Mboko's explosive hitting in a mid-match rant to her box at the Miami Open. The Spaniard wasn't wrong. Mboko has the raw power and baseline prowess needed to win big. The mental aspect and other parts of her game are only bound to get better with time and age and that should be worrying potential opponents.

