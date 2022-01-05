Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis

Date: 6 January 2022

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022

Round: Round of 16 (Second round)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $521,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis preview

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is set to take on qualifier Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday.

Nadal's comeback to the tour has had its share of ups and downs. His 2021 season was cut short in August to recover from a foot injury. The Spaniard returned to the courts at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in December. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 following the conclusion of the event.

This had cast doubts over his participation at the 2022 Australian Open. However, the Spaniard has recovered in time and is all set to compete at the tournament.

Nadal has already made a winning start in Melbourne. Along with compatriot Jaume Munar, he defeated the Argentinian duo of Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in their doubles encounter on Tuesday.

Ricardas Berankis at the 2021 US Open.

Ricardas Berankis came through qualifying and defeated Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-4 in the first round to set up a clash with Nadal.

The 31-year old from Lithuania had a disappointing 2021 season. While he did reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time in his career, he still ended the year ranked outside the top 100. Considering he had finished the previous two seasons prior to 2021 ranked within the top 70, it was a huge drop off.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Rafael Nadal will be competing in his first tour-level match since last August when he participated in the Citi Open. While he did play two matches in December, they were at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi where he lost to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

But his win in doubles will have instilled some more confidence in him. Nadal hasn't spent enough time on the courts in the recent past, but will be looking to play himself into form in the lead up to the Australian Open.

Against Berankis, the Spaniard will have an opportunity to test himself. Berankis is a capable player, but he might not be able to sustain a high level throughout a match when competing against top players. He has only twice defeated players ranked in the top 10, the last time being in 2016.

While Nadal is still in the early stages of his comeback, an upset still seems unlikely.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya