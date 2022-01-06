Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Rafael Nadal vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: 7 January 2022

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $521,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Rafael Nadal vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set on Friday.

The Spaniard made a winning return to singles tennis on Thursday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ricardo Berankis. Nadal had been away from the courts for over six months due to a chronic foot injury, during which time he missed both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The 35-year-old will be looking to get a good run of form under his belt this week as he sets his eyes on a 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year.

Tallon Griekspoor in action at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Tallon Griekspoor comes into the 2022 season in solid form. The Dutch player won five Challenger titles back-to-back at the end of last year, defeating the likes of Fernando Verdasco, Stefano Travaglia and Feliciano Lopez.

The 25-year-old upset seventh seed Dominik Koepfer in straight sets in his Melbourne opener and then overcame home favorite Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round.

Rafael Nadal vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Melbourne is the first match between Rafael Nadal and Tallon Griekspoor, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Rafael Nadal during a match at 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Rafael Nadal comes into the encounter against Tallon Griekspoor as the overwhelming favorite despite being rusty after recovering from his foot injury.

The Spaniard fared well in his opening match against Berankis, maintaining plenty of rhythm from the baseline and staying solid on serve. Nadal's aggressive return strategy paid off too as he broke serve five times during the match.

In Griekspoor, Nadal comes up against a much bigger test. The Dutchman is currently on a 28-match winning streak and has plenty of momentum coming into the match. His court coverage and ability to stay in the rallies could prove to be a problem for the 35-year-old.

Nadal, however, will fare well on a surface in Melbourne that supports plenty of power and bounce for his groundstrokes. The Spaniard's overall strengths outweigh those of his opponent's. Given his form on Thursday, he should prevail.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee