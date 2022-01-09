Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Rafael Nadal wins title to mark successful comeback

Rafael Nadal's return from injury culminated in a title win at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. The Spaniard defeated American qualifier Maxime Cressy in the final to win his 89th career title and his first ATP 250 event since winning the Stuttgart Open in 2015.

Nadal's triumph should give him plenty of confidence heading into the Australian Open, where he will attempt to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal ended his 2021 season in August after a third-round loss at the Citi Open to recover from a foot injury. The Melbourne Summer Set was his first professional tournament in almost four months.

The Spaniard defeated Ricardis Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. Tallon Griekspoor, his opponent in the next round, withdrew from the tournament, giving Nadal a walkover into the semifinals. Facing Emil Ruusuvuori in the last four, he defeated him 6-4, 7-5 to book his spot in the final.

Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy score

Rafael Nadal defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6(6), 6-3 to win the title.

Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy recap

Rafael Nadal started the match on a strong note, creating three break point chances on Maxime Cressy's serve in the very first game of the match. But the Spaniard was unable to capitalize and Cressy held serve.

Over the next five games, both players held serve comfortably. With the score tied at 3-3, Nadal once again had a couple of break point opportunities, but was unable to convert and the set went into a tie break.

The tie break was a tense affair, with both players losing serve multiple times. But in the end Nadal held his nerve to clinch it 8-6 and take the first set.

Cressy made his move in the third game of the second set by breaking Nadal's serve to go 2-1 up. But the former World No. 1 responded immediately by wrestling back the break to level proceedings at 2-2.

Nadal stepped up his game in the closing stages of the match. With Cressy serving at 3-4, the Spaniard secured a break of serve to lead 5-3 and easily served out the match to win 7-6(6), 6-3.

While the Spaniard didn't face any top-ranked players this week, he made the most of his opportunity to prepare for the Australian Open. Nadal's movement looks sharp and considering he is making a comeback from injury, he would consider it a successful return.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala