Melbourne Summer Set 2022 final, Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5 to reach the final of the Melbourne Summer Set, where he is set to face qualifier Maxime Cressy on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, the Spaniard defeated Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. His next opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew before their scheduled quarterfinal clash, handing the former World No. 1 a walkover into the semifinals.

Nadal is currently making his comeback from a recurring foot injury, which saw him end his 2021 season in August.

The 35-year-old did compete at an exhibition event in December prior to this, where he lost both his matches. However, Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 following the conclusion of the event, putting his plans for Australia in jeopardy. A speedy recovery ensured his comeback was on track.

Playing in his first professional tournament in over four months, the Spaniard is already in contention for another title. This is Nadal's 126th career final and first since winning the Italian Open in May last year. It's also his first final on hardcourts since winning the Mexican Open in February 2020.

This is also Nadal's first final at the ATP 250 level since January 2016, when he lost the Qatar Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Melbourne Summer Set 2022 final: Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy - TV Schedule and Live Streaming details

The Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy final is the last match of the day in the night session at the Rod Laver Arena. Barring any delays, the match is set to begin at 7 pm local time.

Here are the broadcast timings of Rafael Nadal's match for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India.

USA: Approx. 03:00 pm ET, January 9, 2022

UK: Approx. 08:00 am GMT, January 9, 2022

Canada: Approx. 03:00 pm ET, January 9, 2022

India: Approx 01:30 pm IST, January , 2022

Where to watch Melbourne Summer Set 2022 final: Rafael Nadal vs Maxime Cressy

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee