Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The Melbourne Summer Set, scheduled to take place from January 4-9, is one of several tournaments being held in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian Open. The ATP 250 event will feature 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who makes his return to the tour after six months.

Nadal will be joined by the likes of David Goffin, Reilly Opelka, Grigor Dimitrov, Ilya Ivashka, Nick Kyrgios, and Andy Murray in the main draw.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the action might unfold.

Top half: Rafael Nadal handed easy draw on his return to competitive action

2021 Australian Open: Day 10

Seeded players: (1) Rafael Nadal, (4) David Goffin, (6) Ilya Ivashka and (7) Dominik Koepfer

Expected semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin

Dark horses: Alexei Popyrin, Nick Kyrgios

Analysis: Rafael Nadal will be seen in competitive action for the first time since his injury-ridden run at the Citi Open in July. The Spaniard, who appears to have fully recovered from a foot problem, will be hoping to get plenty of matches under his belt ahead of the Australian Open.

After a first-round bye, the top seed will face Marcos Giron or a qualifier in the second round. He could then come up against seventh seed Dominik Koepfer or local favourite Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals.

Fourth seed David Goffin headlines the other section of the top half, and is projected to face Nick Kyrgios in the second round. The Aussie has spent several months on the sidelines and will be raring to take the court in front of his home crowd.

Sixth seed Ilya Ivashka, who had a breakout year in 2021, is a potential dark horse in this section. The Belarusian will face Richard Gasquet in his opener, followed by a potential clash with home favorite Jordan Thompson.

Semifinal prediction: Alexei Popyrin vs Ilya Ivashka

Bottom half: Grigor Dimitrov, Andy Murray, Reilly Opelka headline stacked section

Andy Murray (L) and Grigor Dimitrov

Seeded players: (2) Reilly Opelka, (3) Grigor Dimitrov, (5) Benoit Paire, and (8) Mackenzie McDonald

Expected semifinal: Reilly Opelka vs Grigor Dimitrov

Dark horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: Second seed Reilly Opelka headlines the bottom half of the draw in Melbourne. The American had the best season of his career in 2021, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 19.

The 24-year-old will face a qualifier in the second round ahead of a potential quarerfinal clash against mercurial fifth seed Benoit Paire.

On the other side of the half is third seed Grigor Dimitrov. The 30-year-old reached the semifinals in San Diego and Indian Wells towards the end of last year and will be looking to carry his momentum into 2022.

The Bulgarian has a tricky draw though -- he is projected to take on former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round. Murray had a strong end to 2021, and was one of the standout players at the Mubudala World Tennis Championship last month.

Eighth seed Mackenzie McDonald and Adrian Mannarino are also potenital challengers for the title in the bottom half.

Semifinal prediction: Reilly Opelka vs Grigor Dimitrov

Prediction for the final: Grigor Dimitrov def. Ilya Ivashka

Edited by Arvind Sriram