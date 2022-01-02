Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Rafael Nadal's projected path to the final

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his 17th appearance at the Australian Open. Before heading to the Slam, which Nadal last won in 2009, the Spaniard will take part in the Melbourne Summer Set.

The 35-year-old, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will be participating in a tour event for the first time since last year's Citi Open. The top-seeded Spaniard will be looking to fine-tune his game at the ATP 250 tournament before he embarks on his bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

On that note, let's take a look at Rafael Nadal's potential opponents at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Rafael Nadal's 2nd-round opponent - Marcos Giron/Qualifier

After a first round-bye, Rafael Nadal will open his campaign against USA's Marcos Giron or a qualifier. Giron made huge improvements to his game in 2021 and is currently ranked 66th in the world. The American has won 14 of his last 21 competitive matches and could push the Spaniard to the limit.

Rafael Nadal's likely quarterfinal opponent - Dominik Koepfer/Alexei Popyrin

If Rafael Nadal passes his second-round test, he will most likely face eighth seed Dominik Koepfer or local favorite Alexei Popyrin for a place in the last four.

Although Koepfer has made a steady rise in the ATP rankings over the last few years, he should not pose much of a threat to Nadal on paper. Popyrin, on the other hand, is equipped with a big serve and powerful groundstrokes and could trouble the Spaniard.

Nadal beat Popyrin twice last year (Madrid and Roland Garros), but he can't take the Australian for granted, especially on the latter's home turf.

Rafael Nadal's likely semifinal opponent - David Goffin/Nick Kyrgios/Ilya Ivashka

If Rafael Nadal reaches the last four, he will likely meet former World No. 7 David Goffin, sixth seed Ilya Ivashka or familiar foe Nick Kyrgios.

Goffin might be a tough test for Nadal, considering he has defeated the Spaniard twice on hardcourts (2017 ATP Finals and 2020 ATP Cup). That said, the Belgian has been plagued by injuries and poor form, and might not even make it to the semifinals in Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios beat Rafael Nadal at Acapulco in 2019

Nick Kyrgios, who has received a wildcard into the ATP 250 event, has also gotten the better of Nadal on hardcourts twice in the past (2017 Cincinnati Open and 2019 Acapulco Open). The Aussie, however, is currently riding a five-match losing streak and will first need to find a way past Goffin, who he faces in the second round.

On paper, Ilya Ivashka looks like the player most likely to reach the semifinals. He certainly has the game to stretch Nadal. The Belarusian led Nadal by a set in their second-round encounter last year in Barcelona, a tournament the Spaniard has won a record 12 times in his career.

Rafael Nadal's likely opponent in the final - Grigor Dimitrov/Reilly Opelka

If Rafael Nadal successfully navigates his way through the top half of the draw, he could face either former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov or the big-serving Reilly Opelka in the summit clash.

Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov embrace at the 2017 Australian Open

Both Dimitrov and Opelka are formidable opponents on hardcourt. Dimitrov has won six titles on the surface and pushed Nadal to the brink when they faced off in the semifinals of the 2017 Australian Open.

Opelka's monstrous serve and penetrating groundstrokes make him a huge threat as well. The American has won two hardcourt titles in his career thus far, and also reached his first Masters 1000 final on the surface in Toronto last year.

Irrespective of who makes the final, Nadal will be in for a tough fight. But the Spaniard will fancy his chances of making a deep run and potentially winning his 89th ATP title.

