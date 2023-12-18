Venus Williams had a strong response to others having an opinion of her and Serena Williams being "mean and stuck-up", claiming that socializing with others was a two-way street.

The two sisters spoke to talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March 2003 and were asked what others misunderstood about them.

Serena Williams said that many thought they were mean and stuck-up without knowing them.

"Some people say we're mean or stuck-up. But they don't know us. We're really nice and Venus is very funny," the then-21-year-old said.

"Being famous has taught us not to make presumptions about others," Venus Williams said.

Winfrey then spoke about their father Richard Williams talking about them not socializing and tennis being a serious business. Venus Williams then said that the male players weren't criticized if they weren't having dinner or socializing. She also claimed that socializing was a "two-way street".

"Men aren't criticized if they aren't out there having dinner and socializing. I remember another player once saying 'Venus didn't say hi to me.' She didn't say hi, either. It's a two-way street," the then 22-year-old said.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams locked horns on 31 occasions

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the Miami Grand Prix

Venus Williams and Serena Williams forged one of the greatest rivalries in women's tennis history. They faced each other 31 times, with the latter leading 19-12.

The first encounter between the two came in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, with the older Williams sister winning in straight sets. They locked horns in nine Grand Slam finals, the first of which came at the 2001 US Open. Venus won it to successfully defend her title at the New York Major.

The two sisters faced-off in four successive Major finals from 2002 French Open to 2003 Australian Open, and Serena Williams came out on top on each occasion. They also locked horns in three Wimbledon finals from 2003-2009, with Venus winning in 2008 while Serena triumphed in 2003 and 2009.

The last Grand Slam final between the two came at the 2017 Australian Open, with the younger Williams sister winning it for her 23rd Major singles title. The last meeting between the sisters came in the Round of 16 at the Top Seed Open in 2020, with Serena Williams winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The two sisters also dominated the doubles circuit, winning 14 Grand Slam titles. They triumphed at every Major.

