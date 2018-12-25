×
Men's tennis: 5 players who could win their first Grand Slam title in 2019

Nurein Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
24   //    25 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST

With the Big Four’s seemingly eternal dominance looking in serious jeopardy, the current generation are ready to seize their opportunity.

3-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is still struggling for match fitness following hip surgery. Roger Federer’s alarming form during the second half of last season puts a dent on his chances of winning another Major.

Rafael Nadal went under the knife during the latter part of 2018, and only Novak Djokovic seems to have regained his 'mojo'. That has opened the door for a potential first time Grand Slam winner in 2019, and here are the players who could make their mark.

Alexander Zverev

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight
Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight

Alexander Zverev's Grand Slam record is one of tennis' most mysterious stories. The German has been the best of the NextGen players and is primed to become world number one in the not too distant future.

But he has failed to deliver in the four Majors of the year. Despite collecting an impressive three Masters 1000 titles, and the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals, he has massively under-performed at the Slams.

Something is definitely going to change for Zverev in 2019. His losses have been largely due to complacency, tough luck of the draw, and injury (as was the case in the French Open in 2018). Zverev has a dangerous game and can trouble any of the top three players. His terrific win over Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals showcased his mental strength and his ever-improving baseline game.

Djokovic may be the favorite for the 2019 Australian Open, but he will be very wary of Zverev especially if he overcomes the barrier of early losses in Melbourne.

Nurein Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate lover of tennis and football. All views are my own. Please also do checkout my contributions on LastWordOnTennis for other related content of tennis. https://lastwordontennis.com/author/nureinahmed/
Contact Us Advertise with Us