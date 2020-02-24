Mexican Open Acapulco 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

Rafael Nadal

The highlight of the Mexican Open Acapulco 2020 is definitely the comeback of Rafael Nadal to the tennis courts after the conclusion of the Australian Open 2020.

The World No. 2 crashed out in the quarter-final stages of the year's first Grand Slam against Dominic Thiem. A two-time champion at the Mexican Open tournament when it was a clay-court event, Rafa Nadal will look forward to getting his hand on a title here at the Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial.

Nadal had suffered a crushing loss in the hands of Australian Nick Kyrgios in the finals of the ATP 500 event in 2019. This year, as well, the threat of young Aussie, Alex de Minaur awaits the 19-time Grand Slam champion. However, Nadal will be playing fellow countryman, Pablo Andujar in his opening round match.

There defending champion of the tournament, Nick Kyrgios will be beginning his campaign against a very in-form Ugo Humbert from France. Further, into the tournament, the sixth-seeded player could possibly meet young Canadian sensation, Felix Auger Aliassime, who is coming into Acapulco riding on the success of finishing as finalists at Rotterdam and Marseille.

Alexander Zverev would also be looking to get back to his winning ways as he will clash against Australia's Jordan Thompson in the opening round match. Stan Wawrikna, on the other hand will have to face American, Frances Tiafoe to set things off in the right direction for himself.

All in all, the excitement on the hard court turf of the Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial is bound to be intense with top-class players like Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev and Stan Wawrinka in the mix. The week ahead promises a lot of intense tennis action on our cards.

Here's all you need to know about the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 24 - 29, 2020

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Mexico

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Defending Champions: Nick Kyrgios and Wang Yafan

Prize Money: $1,845,265

Where to watch Mexican Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Mexican Open 2020

The Mexican Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Mexican Open website will also show the live scores.