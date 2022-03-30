Miami Masters 2022: 3 things that stood out in Carlos Alcaraz's win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

14th Seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat 3rd seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Miami Masters. The 18-year old will take on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It was the second career win for Alcaraz over Tsitsipas, who is yet to beat the Spaniard. The match lasted for an hour and 50 minutes and Alcaraz emerged as the winner.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three factors that stood out in today’s match:

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas got an early break but could not capitalize

The 23-year old got an early break in the 5th game of the first set to lead 3-2. He then held his serve to extend the lead further. However, Alcaraz showed great resolve to break back in the 9th game to make the score 5-4.

Alcaraz put pressure on Tsitsipas by playing his returns deep and hitting fierce groundstrokes off both wings. Tsitsipas tried to drag the Spaniard to the net repeatedly by playing drop shots, but Alcaraz moved very well and was always able to get to the ball on time.

Alcaraz also played some wonderful lobs in the first set, including one from between his legs in the 3rd game that was one of the best points in the match

#2 Carlos Alcaraz raised his level to win the first set:

Alcaraz wrested the initiative by displaying an explosive brand of tennis and succeeded in winning the last 4 games of the first set. After having broken Tsitsipas in the 9th game, he held his serve to level the score.

He then broke the Greek once again to lead 6-5 and managed to serve out the first set. Alcaraz repeatedly engaged in crosscourt backhand exchanges with the Greek and then managed to pull the trigger by hitting down-the-line winners on the open court.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz won the second set easily as Stefanos Tsitsipas served poorly:

Tsitsipas could not serve well in the match

Carlos Alcaraz won his 5th consecutive game by breaking the Greek player in the very first game of the second set. He then held his serve to lead 2-0 and never let Tsitsipas come back into the match from that point onwards.

The two players then held their serves over the next few games, but Alcaraz again succeeded in breaking his opponent in the 9th and the final game of the second set. The Spaniard, who played his powerful groundstrokes from the baseline throughout the match, also demonstrated some sumptuous drop shots, including one on match point, as the match progressed.

The quality of Tsistpas’ serve deteriorated in the second set, and he ended with a first serve ratio of 59% against Alcaraz’s 69%. Moreover, the Greek could only win 28% of his second serve points as Carlos Alcaraz kept punishing it with strong returns. Tsitsipas also played some of his forehands wide while attempting to hit ambitious down-the-line winners.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan