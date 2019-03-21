×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Miami Open 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Jaume Munar, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:20 IST

2019 Australian Open Qualifying - Day 4
2019 Australian Open Qualifying - Day 4

After making his debut at the Masters level in Indian Wells, the world number 84 Prajnesh Gunneswaran has made it to the main draw of the Miami Open. He will meet the Spanish NextGen star Jaume Munar, who is currently ranked 61, in the first round.

The late-blooming Indian possesses a strong serve and a lethal forehand. When he is consistent, he can trouble the top players. This was very much on show at the Indian Wells Masters where he got the better of two top tennis players – Nikoloz Basilashvili and Benoit Paire, before going down to Ivo Karlovic in the third round.

He has carried that form to Miami, where he has won both his qualifying matches without any fuss. His performance in the second qualifying match against Jay Clarke was especially impressive. He won a whopping 81% of his first serve points, while winning 35 points on his return game as opposed to just 13 by his opponent.

His opponent in the first round is the 21-one-year-old Jaume Munar who has made steady progress since finishing runner up at the NextGen ATP Finals last year. He may not have had a breakthrough performance so far, but he has been slowly and steadily making headway.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 5
BNP Paribas Open - Day 5


Before coming to Miami, he had lost in the first round at Indian Wells and the second round at Sao Paulo. He had also lost in the first round at the Australian Open. But sandwiched between these were his three successive quarterfinal appearances at Rio Open, Argentina Open and Cordoba Open.

Munar’s mentor, Rafael Nadal, has very high regard for the youngster and considers him the future of men’s tennis. Unlike some of his peers Shapovalov and Tsitsipas, he may not have set the tennis world on fire so far, but he is still very young and has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

Unfortunately for him, he is going to run into a veteran who is playing the best tennis of his life and is high on confidence. At the moment, it is advantage Gunneswaran.

Prediction: Gunneswaran to win in 3 Sets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Miami Tennis Masters 2019 Spain Tennis India Tennis Prajnesh Gunneswaran Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Ivo Karlovic vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran attempts to upset Frances Tiafoe on his Grand Slam debut
RELATED STORY
2019 Miami Open, Masters 1000 Series: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
A preview of the Indian players in action at the 2019 Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019 Qualifiers: Gunneswaran, Ramanathan, and Raina progress while Karman bows out
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup, India vs Italy: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup, India vs Italy: Preview, Match Schedule, Players and all you need to know
RELATED STORY
India vs Italy Davis Cup: Day 1 Results and Roundup - India on the brink of elimination
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Semi Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us