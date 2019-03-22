×
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Rebecca Peterson, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
11   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:47 IST

Miami Open 2019 - Day 3
Miami Open 2019 - Day 3

Serena Williams begins her quest for an unprecedented ninth Miami Open title against Rebecca Peterson.

The twenty-three year old Rebecca is currently ranked world number 63 and had achieved her highest ranking of 52 last year. She had a breakthrough season last year where she began well outside the top 100 and came very close to being a top fifty player.

The 2019 season has not seen the best of her yet. At the Australian Open, she fell in the second round to Maria Sharapova, where she was able to take only three games off the Russian. She played a couple of tournaments at the Challenger and ITF circuit to gather some ranking points, but could not do much there too.

In her last two tournaments at Mexican Open and Indian Wells, she has failed to cross the first huddle. She was lucky to have a relatively easy first round match against the German veteran Laura Siegmund at Miami.

Rebecca Peterson at 2019 Australian Open - Day 3
Rebecca Peterson at 2019 Australian Open - Day 3

Though she won the match, it was a far from convincing performance. Having won the first set rather easily, she lost the second set and raised her game at crucial moments to edge the deciding second set.

Especially worrying for her would be the performance on her own serve. She was broken seven times in the match and could win only 42% of her second serve points. If she has to have any chance against Serena, she will need to raise her game not by a notch, but by several notches.

On paper, Serena looks like the overwhelming favourite. However, one is not yet sure whether she has fully recovered from the illness that had forced her to retire mid-match against Garbine Muguruza at Indian Wells.

If she is fully fit, then there will be no lack of motivation for the American. She is seeking a ninth title at one of her favourite venues, and the fact that she is yet to win a title after her motherhood, with some near-misses, will motivate her further to start the tournament in the strongest possible manner.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in Straight Sets

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
