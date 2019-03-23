×
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Wang Qiang, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
13   //    23 Mar 2019, 18:47 IST

Serena at Miami Open 2019 - Day 5
Serena at Miami Open 2019 - Day 5

In the eighteenth seed Wang Qiang, Serena Williams faces a tricky opponent in the Miami Open third round match.

This will be the first time that Qiang faces Serena, though she has played her elder sister three times. The Chinese has arrived at Miami on the back of some poor performances in previous tournaments.

She began the year with a third round loss at the Australian Open to Anastasija Sevastova. She entered the Indian Wells-Oracle Challenger series as the top seed in pursuit of some much-needed ranking points but was thwarted by Viktorija Golubic at the semi-final stage.

At the Indian Wells, she had a comparatively better performance, where she was able to reach the pre-quarters before she lost to the eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in straight sets.

But she looked quite impressive in her first match at Miami against the former world number four, Johanna Konta. After a close first set, she raised her game enough to bagel the Brit. Ironically, it was Konta who had handed a bagel last year to Serena, who is going to be Qiang’s next round opponent.

Serena’s performance in her first match at Miami against Rebecca Peterson was far from convincing. Having won the first set rather easily, she looked on course for a straight-sets victory, when she had two break point opportunities at 1-1 in the second set. But she not only failed to seize those opportunities, but inexplicably went on to lose five consecutive games thereafter to surrender the second set.

And when she went down a break point in the first game of the deciding set, she seemed to have completely lost her way. But she fought her way out of that difficult game to hold it, which spurred her into much better performance thereafter. She went on to break Peterson twice in the set and held the last game to love to seal an unexpectedly tight match.

One is not sure if Serena is fully fit at Miami. She certainly did not look to be at her best in the first match. If she does not play to her potential, she could be in for a rude shock against Qiang.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in 3 Sets

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
