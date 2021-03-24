Miami Open 2021: Andrea Petkovic vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Zhang Shuai

Date: 24 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort Andreaa

Andrea Petkovic vs Zhang Shuai preview

The first round of the 2021 Miami Open will see two former top-25 players - Andrea Petkovic and Zhang Shuai - take on each other for a spot in the Round of 64.

Petkovic made a return to tennis in Melbourne earlier this year, but has had to endure a few tough losses. She will be hopeful of a better showing in Miami, where she has made it to the semifinals on two prior occasions.

Zhang Shuai

Zhang, on her part, is also looking to move past a slow start to the season. The former World No. 23 has played in two tournaments in 2021 so far, but is yet to secure a win.

Zhang did end last year on a high, reaching the second week at the French Open and the quarterfinals in Strasbourg. With a current ranking just outside the top 40, the Chinese just missed out on getting a seed at Miami, but is definitely one of many dangerous floaters in a packed quarter of the draw.

Andrea Petkovic vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Andrea Petkovic is a two-time semifinalist in Miami.

Andrea Petkovic leads Zhang Shuai in the head-to-head by a comfortable 3-1 margin. That said, it was the Chinese who took the duo's last meeting, winning in straight sets at the 2019 Guangzhou Open.

Andrea Petkovic vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Both Andrea Petkovic and Zhang Shuai head into this contest hoping to turn over a new leaf. The German, however, has looked the slightly stronger player of the two this season.

Petkovic has been able to hold her own against the likes of in-form players including Ons Jabeur and Martina Trevisan recently. She has been looking fully fit again too, hitting the ball well deep into deciding sets.

Against Zhang though, Petkovic will be up against a strong all-round game. To win this match, the German will need to find a level of consistency that has evaded her for a few years now.

The start will be crucial for both players. This is a fairly well-balanced matchup, but if Petkovic can get her serve and forehand going, she will likely stand a better chance of coming through.

Prediction: Andrea Petkovic to win in three sets.