Miami Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 2 April 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Andrey Rublev, the highest remaining seed at the 2021 Miami Open, is set to take on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final of the Masters 1000 event.

Rublev has been dominant in his wins throughout the week, and is the only semifinalist who is yet to drop a set. He will now be hopeful of carrying that momentum into his match against Hurkacz.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz, who started the new season with a title run at the Delray Beach Open, looks to have brought his best tennis to the Floridian city as well. The 24-year-old has wreaked havoc in the draw, scoring major upset wins over Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last three rounds respectively.

Hurkacz has a big game built around solid serving and nifty front court skills. He has put his his strengths to good use throughout the week, and could well ask a few questions of Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev has an impressive 20-3 win-loss record for the 2021 season.

Hubert Hurkacz leads Andrey Rublev in the head-to-head by a slender 1-0 win, having scored a hard-fought three-set win at the 2020 Rome Masters.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Andrey Rublev will enter this contest as the firm favorite, despite having lost his only prior meeting to Hubert Hurkacz. The Russian has been in great touch at the start of the new season and has proven to be a very difficult opponent to beat on harcourts.

His serving prowess has helped him close out some tough encounters, and he will need to rely on that in Friday's matchup as well. We can expect a couple of tiebreaker sets, given Hurkacz's similarly powerful serving numbers this week.

Both men have been clinical on the big points in Miami, and if they continue to play in the same vein, we could be in for a three-set thriller. It is likely to come down to a couple of service breaks or slight momentum shifts at the business end of each set, and that's where you might want to give a slight edge to the experienced Rublev.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.