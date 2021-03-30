Miami Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic

Date: 30 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: 8.30 pm local time, 6.00 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview

Andrey Rublev, the fourth seed in Miami, has been in top form recently. The Russian won the Rotterdam Open at the start of the month, before making the semifinals at both Qatar and Dubai. He also reached his maiden Australian Open quarterfinal earlier this year.

Rublev has been excellent in Miami too, winning both his matches in straight sets and without dropping serve. In fact, he has given away just six games across his first two matches combined, against Tennys Sandgren and Marton Fucsovics.

Having produced his best result at Miami already, Rublev will now hope to go a step further this year - particularly with the Big 3 not playing in the tournament.

Marin Cilic plays very well to beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 and reach the last 16 in Miami.



That's the first time he wins three matches in the same tournament since the 2019 US Open.



Nice to see him 'back'.



Gets Rublev or Fucsovics next. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 29, 2021

World No. 45 Marin Cilic, meanwhile, has had a far tougher tournament in comparison to Rublev. His first two matches, against Federico Coria and Cristian Garin, both went to three grueling sets.

However, Cilic found his own against Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 32, winning 6-3, 6-4.

A former US Open Champion, the 32-year-old has struggled to produce his best of late. Since November, Cilic has been knocked out in his first match at every tournament barring the Singapore Open.

Having found some form in Miami, the Croat will be keen to make the most of it and go deeper into the draw.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Marin Cilic have faced off thrice on tour before, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 2-1.

Cilic won the first encounter between the duo - a Round-of-16 clash at Geneva in three sets. But Rublev bounced back after that, winning the next two matches in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic prediction

After a torrid few months, Marin Cilic has finally found some form

In his press interaction ahead of the game, Andrey Rublev admitted that against an opponent like Marin Cilic he would have to attack from the outset. Rublev has certainly been doing that very well so far in the tournament, winning 85% of his first-serve points. His groundstrokes are looking strong and accurate, while his movement has also been phenomenal.

Cilic, however, will be fairly confident himself ahead of this match. Having registered three wins in a row after a long time, the Croat will be hoping to continue the momentum on Tuesday.

At his best, Cilic can generate immense power and velocity on his serve and groundstrokes. He has already slapped 32 aces in Miami, and looks good for more.

That said, against an in-form player like Rublev, Cilic will also have to do a fair bit of defending. And that's where the Russian holds the edge.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.