Miami Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 1 April 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andrey Rublev is currently in the form of his life, to say the least. After rapidly rising up the rankings in 2020, the Russian started his 2021 off in solid form; he won the ATP Cup along with Daniil Medvedev, and then reached the Australian Open quarterfinals (where, incidentally, he was beaten by Medvedev).

Rublev then went on to win the title in Rotterdam, which was his fifth consecutive ATP 500 trophy. The 23-year-old has a remarkable win-loss ratio of 21-3 so far this season, and hasn't lost a single set in Miami over the past week.

He now takes on America's Sebastian Korda, a player who has - much like Rublev himself - been in sparkling form lately.

Sebastian Korda

Korda started his 2021 season at Delray Beach, where he finished as the runner-up after defeating the likes of John Isner and Tommy Paul. The American has also lifted a title - at the Quimper Challenger - this year.

Korda is arguably the biggest surprise in the quarterfinal lineup at Miami this year. The 20-year-old has reached this round on the back of statement wins over Fabio Fognini, Aslan Karatsev and Diego Schwartzman.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The quarterfinal match in Miami is the first meeting between Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Korda on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Both form and superior ranking are on Andrey Rublev's side for his quarterfinal matchup against Sebastian Korda. The World No. 8 has been ruthless on the hardcourts this year, and is one of the favorites for the title in Miami.

Rublev is one of the hardest hitters on the tour right now. He has come into his own from the baseline, backing up his incredible power with efficient serving and good movement.

Andrey Rublev

Korda, on the other hand, has surprised many with his brilliant displays on home soil. The American's ever-improving baseline play and aggressive brand of tennis were on full display in his effortless 6-3, 6-0 drubbing of Karatsev. He also showed maturity and grit in his tight three-set win over Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Korda does have the game to challenge Rublev; his flat and powerful groundstrokes are a genuine threat for anyone. However, beating a player in the kind of superb form that Rublev is in at the moment might prove to be too tough a task for the 20-year-old.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.