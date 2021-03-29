Miami Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Bianca Andreescu vs (12) Garbine Muguruza

Date: 29 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,260,190

Match timing: Not before 8.30 pm local time, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Bianca Andreescu vs Garbine Muguruza preview

After overcome a tight three-setter each, Bianca Andreescu and Garbine Muguruza will now cross swords in the fourth round of the 2021 Miami Open on Monday.

Andreescu played some high-quality tennis to douse the challenge of Amanda Anisimova in the third round, ultimately winning 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4. Garbine Muguruza, on the other hand, came from a set down to outlast Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite being largely wasteful in the opening set where she failed to take advantage of 10 break points, Andreescu managed to win the tiebreaker against Anisimova. The Canadian then broke early in the second set to construct a healthy 2-0 lead, but Anisimova soon broke back to draw level.

At 3-3 Anisimova broke once again, with some spectacular shotmaking. But the second set also ended up heading to a tiebreaker, where the American outplayed Andreescu from start to finish to level the match.

Anisimova required medical attention for blisters in the second set, while it was Andreescu's turn to seek medical help in the third for a back problem. But the 20-year-old played through the pain, conceding just four points on her serve in the decider to prevail in 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Garbine Muguruza on her part required a similar amount of time to get past Anna Kalinskaya. In doing so, the 12th-seeded Spaniard earned her 20th tour victory of the year.

Garbine Muguruza

Muguruza has the most match wins on tour in the 2021 season so far. But it was her fighting spirit that shone on Sunday, as she refused to yield even when down 3-0 in the deciding set.

Muguruza broke back and eventually made it 3-3, before breaking her 115th-ranked opponent once again to serve out the match at 5-4.

Bianca Andreescu vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu leads Garbine Muguruza 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two faced each other at Indian Wells in 2019, with the Canadian romping to a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Bianca Andreescu vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

That was very, very tough, but Garbiñe Muguruza survives Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 in Miami. High quality match. Very impressed with Anna.



Muguruza now 20-4 in 2021.



Andreescu or Anisimova next for her. pic.twitter.com/4B3r20Equv — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 28, 2021

Even though Bianca Andreescu demolished Garbine Muguruza in their only meeting, it would be unwise to expect a similar result this time around.

Muguruza is a very different player in 2021 from what she was in 2019, and is also arguably the most in-form player on tour currently. She will come out all guns blazing on Monday to try and take the initiative in the match, and not allow Andreescu to build up any momentum.

The Canadian does have the weapons to beat Muguruza, but it remains to be seen how well she recuperates after her titanic ordeal against Anisimova. If Andreescu's issue flares up, or if she feels fatigued, then Muguruza is likely to outlast her in this match.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.