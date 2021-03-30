Miami Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 31 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Bianca Andreescu and Sara Sorribes Tormo, who have both turned into three-setter specialists lately, will collide in a high-octane quarterfinal clash at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Andreescu, in particular, has had to battle hard throughout her first week in Miami. But she has now built up a head of momentum, which she will be hopeful of carrying deeper into the tournament.

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, also came through a topsy-turvy affair against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Monday. Having outlasted such a tricky opponent in difficult conditions, the Spaniard's confidence level would be sky-high right now.

Sorribes Tormo also recently won her first WTA title in Guadalajara, where she upstaged several big names - including Eugenie Bouchard in the summit clash. All these strong results amply show the huge improvements the 24-year-old has made to her game recently.

Sorribes Tormo wasn't the most comfortable playing on hardcourts earlier in her caeer. But a changed pre-season regimen and tweaks on her serve seem to have solved that issue for now.

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Sara Sorribes Tormo, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Despite the huge gap in rankings and reputation, this one looks like it's headed towards a close finish. Both Bianca Andreescu and Sara Sorribes Tormo enter this contest as battle-hardened opponents, and neither is likely to give the other even the slightest of spaces.

The Canadian is the more powerful of the two players, but she hasn't always been able to maintain her big-hitting throughout her matches. A lot of Andreescu's matches have gone the distance, forcing her to cut down on her errors and lift her game physically towards the end.

That's where things could get tricky against someone like Sorribes Tormo, who is likely to fight tooth and nail till the very end. It will be a test of character for both players, but the Spaniard may ultimately prove a little too strong to fend off.

Prediction: Sara Sorribes Tormo to win in three sets.