Miami Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: 28 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000 Series

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Unarguably the most consistent player on the tour in the last six months, Daniil Medvedev is a big favorite at Miami this year. The Russian comes into the tournament on the back of a title-clinching run at Open 13 and, for the first time in his career, as the top seed. Medvedev made the final of the Australian Open earlier this year, where he lost to World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

However, the 25-year-old had a freak result at Rotterdam earlier this month, where he lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round despite being the top seed. However, his Open 13 win, alongside his excellent start in Miami, prove that the result in Holland was an anomaly. The Russian crushed Lu Yen-Hsun in straight sets in his opening fixture, winning 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.

Easy rolling Daniil!



Top seed Daniil Medvedev is through Miami Open 2nd round beating Yen-Hsun Lu 6-2 6-2 pic.twitter.com/3OZ98zeDwK — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) March 26, 2021

Australia's Alexei Popyrin has also looked in great touch in the tournament so far, winning both matches in straight sets. He first beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, before taking apart 30th seed Reilly Opelka with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

Popyrin has already had a breakthrough season in 2021, winning his maiden ATP title in Singapore last month. He defeated big players like Marin Cilic and Alexander Bublik to lift that trophy, climbing to a career-high ATP ranking of 82. The 21-year-old should be brimming with confidence in Miami.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Alexei Popyrin have met twice on tour so far, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 2-0. Both their encounters have been at Grand Slams - 2019 Wimbledon and the 2020 Australian Open.

The first set played between the duo - a tie-breaker - was won by Popyrin. However, Medvedev has won six sets in a row against the Australian since then, winning both games comfortably at the end.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin has taken giant strides this year

Medvedev is easily playing some of his best tennis right now. His big serve and powerful groundstrokes look better than ever. The Russian is also exhibiting higher mental fortitude on the court.

Popyrin, on his part, is also at the peak of his nascent career so far. The Australian has tasted his first bit of success and will definitely be hungry for more. Popyrin also has a powerful serve and excellent court coverage.

This will be an intense encounter between two young and confident players.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets