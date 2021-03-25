Miami Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Lu Yen-hsun preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Lu Yen-hsun

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000 Series

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Daniil Medvedev vs Lu Yen-hsun preview

Top seed and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev takes on Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun in the second round of the Miami Masters.

Medvedev is arguably the most in-form player on tour at the moment. Having been on a 20-match winning streak prior to the Australian Open final, the Russian has also won 24 of his last 26 professional matches.

During this time, Medvedev has risen to No. 2 in the ATP rankings and picked up titles at the Paris Masters, ATP Finals, ATP Cup and Marseille Open. He has also defeated every member of the top 10 (barring Roger Federer) at least once in the last four months, and comes into the Miami tournament as the firm favorite.

Lu Yen-hsun

Lu Yen-hsun, meanwhile, has been an active member of the ATP tour since way back in 2001. He was once ranked as high as World No. 33, but prolonged injury issues have kept him away for long periods and caused his ranking to plummet to No. 1,020.

The 37-year-old has entered Miami main draw by virtue of a protected ranking.

Lu had been without a win on the ATP tour from 2017 up until last week. But he eliminated America's Sam Querrey in straight sets in the first round, to set up the match against Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lu Yen-hsun head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Miami is the second professional meeting between the two players. Daniil Medvedev currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Lu Yen-hsun, having won their match at Chennai back in 2017.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lu Yen-hsun prediction

On the basis of form, ranking and stature, Daniil Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite for the match against Lu Yen-hsun in the second round.

Medvedev's incredible defense and consistency from the baseline have been on full display over the past few months. The Russian is arguably the best hardcourter on tour at the moment, and is the top contender for the title in Miami this week.

Daniil Medvedev

That said, Lu Yen-hsun picked up a confidence-boosting win over local favorite Querrey in the first round, and comes into this match with nothing to lose. To cause an upset, he will have to play out of his skin and serve as efficiently as he did in the first round.

Given Medvedev's form, however, an upset looks unlikely.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.