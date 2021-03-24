Miami Open 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Elina Svitolina vs Shelby Rogers

Date: March 25, 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Elina Svitolina vs Shelby Rogers preview

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina takes on America's Shelby Rogers in the second round of the 2021 Miami Open on Thursday.

The Ukrainian has had an indifferent start to the season, during which she boasts a 9-6 W/L record with no significant results to show for it.

Svitolina followed up back-to-back quarterfinal losses in Abu Dhabi and Melbourne with a surprise fourth-round exit at the Australian Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula. Since then, she has bowed out early in both Doha and Dubai.

The 26-year-old will be looking for her biggest title since the WTA Finals in 2018 in Miami and, in her way, stands the experienced Shelby Rogers.

Shelby Rogers

Rogers is a mainstay on the WTA Tour and despite not blowing anyone away in the recent past, she has had some solid results to show over the past year.

Following her second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance at the US Open last year, the American has picked up some solid results. These include wins over the likes of Petra Kvitova and Johanna K, and two quarterfinals in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Rogers will be brimming with confidence after defeating compatriot Madison Brengle in the first round to set up the encounter against Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Miami will be the fourth meeting between the pair, with Elina Svitolina leading the head-to-head 3-0 over Shelby Rogers.

The Ukrainian's latest victory over Rogers came in routine fashion in the third round of the 2017 US Open.

However, Svitolina was made to work hard for her other victories over the American at Brisbane 2017 and Osaka 2014, where she prevailed in three tight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Shelby Rogers prediction

On paper, Elina Svitolina is the overwhelming favorite for her second round match against Shelby Rogers. However, her indifferent form coming up against an experienced opponent may cause a few problems.

Svitolina will play an opponent who will challenge her from the baseline, one that she has proven she can cope with when her return game is on song.

However, she will have to keep her errors to a minimum and serve consistently, unlike in her last two defeats against Victoria Azarenka and Svetlana Kuznetsova in Doha and Dubai respectively.

Elina Svitolina

Rogers undoubtedly has the power and ability to consistently threaten from the baseline to disrupt Svitolina's rhythm. She has also more than held her own on hardcourts since the tour's restart in August last year.

However, given Svitolina's experience in the big tournaments and the effectiveness of her counterpunching game on this surface, she may have the edge coming into the encounter.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.