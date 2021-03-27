Miami Open 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (18) John Isner

Date: 28 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000 Series

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs John Isner preview

After an underwhelming season last year, Felix Auger-Aliassime has maintained solid form in 2021 so far. The 20-year-old reached the final in Melbourne before defeating Denis Shapovalov on his way to the Australian Open fourth round.

Following the Australian swing, Auger-Aliassime fell to Nishikori in the first round in Rotterdam before bouncing back in Acapulco. He challenged Stefanos Tsitsipas to the limit in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, before bowing out in three sets.

Semifinalist at the last edition of the Miami Open (2019), the Canadian began his 2021 campaign by defeating Pierre Hugues-Herbert in straight sets in the second round. He will now look to carry that momentum and make it deep into the draw at this Masters 1000 event once again.

John Isner

Isner has been quiet ever since the tour restarted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The American has played only 5 tournaments during this stretch and has not been able to get past the third round of any event.

The 35-year-old started his 2021 season at Delray Beach and reappeared at Acapulco after skipping the Australian swing. With early losses at both tournaments, John Isner hasn't arrived in Miami with a lot of confidence.

He set up a tricky third-round encounter with Auger-Aliassime after overturning a one-set deficit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs John Isner head-to-head

The will be the second professional meeting between the two players, with John Isner leading the head-to-head 1-0 over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The American defeated the 20-year-old in the semifinals of the last edition of the Miami Masters in 2019.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs John Isner prediction

By both form and ranking, Felix Auger-Aliassime is the favourite over John Isner for their third-round encounter. However, given Isner's track record in Miami, the match could throw up more than a few complications for the Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime has been in good nick all season, with his return game and backhand progressively improving over the past few years. The 20-year-old will look to impose his game from the baseline and use his quick footspeed to latch onto any lapses of concentration from Isner.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Isner is, however, one of the greatest servers of his generation and he uses this weapon intelligently to dictate play and have the edge in clutch moments. It is something Auger-Aliassime learnt the hard way two years ago, when the 35-year-old prevailed in two consecutive tie-breaks.

The American will always fancy his chances of causing an upset on the quick surfaces in Miami, where he has had the best results of his career. That said, given his rustiness and Auger-Aliassime's recent solid displays, the Canadian may have the edge for Sunday's encounter.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.