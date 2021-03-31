Miami Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Date: 31 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: 3 pm local time, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview

Playing in his first ever Miami Open, Italian youngster Jannik Sinner has fought his way to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event. Sinner is now set to face the in-form Alexander Bublik, who caused a bit of an upset in the last round by taking out 22nd seed Taylor Fritz in three hard-fought sets.

Alexander Bublik

Bublik has made a strong start to the season, having already amassed a couple of finals appearances and a few other deep runs at ATP events. The Kazakh had never made it past the second round in the Floridian city, but has looked solid throughout the week.

Confident serving and solid baseline hitting have seen Bublik maneuver past a tricky draw to reach his maiden Masters quarterfinal. And against an inexperienced opponent like Sinner - who is also playing his first quarterfinal at this level - Bublik will certainly be fancying his chances of going even deeper.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has already found his way past his opponent in Dubai this year.

Jannik Sinner leads Alexander Bublik in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Italian won the duo's only previous match, at this year's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Jannik Sinner has done well to come through a difficult-looking path at this year's Miami Open, and will enter this contest as a slight favorite on paper. But the Italian will need to sustain a high level against the confident Alexander Bublik, who himself is capable of staying toe-to-toe with the best from the baseline.

There might not be too many long rallies in this match, which is likely to be a showcase for first-strike tennis. Sinner and Bublik have strong serves and they both also like to dictate the pace of play off the ground, so the return of serve could become a key factor.

This could well go down to the wire, given the duo's recent results. But Sinner's raw power and calm temperament might give him a slim but distinct edge.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.