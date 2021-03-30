Miami Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 30 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Jannik Sinner had to dig deep against Karen Khachanov on Sunday, but he was able to beat the Russian and book his spot in the last 16 of the 2021 Miami Open.

Sinner, who is making his debut in the Floridian city, will now take on another fast-rising youngster in the form of Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori - who has himself caused a few big upsets here this week.

Emil Ruusuvuori

Ruusuvuori, much like his opponent of the day, enjoyed a promising career as a junior. He peaked at no. 4 in the singles rankings, and made a successful transition to the senior tour at the start of 2019.

The Finn had already notched up wins over the likes of Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem before entering the Miami event this week. He has made a splendid start here as well, taking out the second seed Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Ruusuvuori possesses a big game that seems destined to do well on hardcourts, amd Sinner will be well aware of the threat.

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has done well to close out a few close matches in recent weeks.

Emil Ruusuvuori leads Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. Ruusuvuori won the duo's only prior meeting in straight sets (Canberra 2020).

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Both Jannik Sinner and Emil Ruusuvuori have played some solid tennis in the lead-up, and will be feeling good about their respective games. Neither of the two players really enjoys playing in long-drawn-out rallies, so this match is likely to be a showcase of first-strike tennis.

While you might want to favor the higher-ranked Sinner in a battle of raw power, it's his opponent who has shown a slightly better knack of outmanoeuvering big-hitting players. Ruusuvuori has a good front court game too, and if he uses that to take time away from his opponent, he might just sneak in another win here.

Prediction: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in three sets.