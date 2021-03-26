Miami Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston

Date: 26 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston preview

Jannik Sinner is set to take on fellow youngster Hugo Gaston in a mouthwatering second round clash at the 2021 Miami Open on Friday.

Sinner seems to have gotten back to top form in recent weeks, and would now be looking to build on his quarterfinal runs in his last two ATP tournament outings.

Hugo Gaston

Meanwhile Hugo Gaston, who had his big breakthrough at last year's French Open, hasn't quite been able to sustain the same level in his matches since. Other than a semifinal at a Challenger tournament and his first-round win over the in-form Dominik Koepfer here in Miami, the Frenchman does not have too many big results to show for this season.

Gaston lost to his opponent of the day at the recently concluded Open 13 in Marseille, and will enter this match looking for revenge.

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has already registered a straight-sets win over his opponent this year.

The match in Marseille is the only occasion that Jannik Sinner and Hugo Gaston have played each other on the tour before. Thus, it is Sinner who leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Jannik Sinner will enter this contest as the firm favorite on paper. Not only is the Italian playing some great tennis, he has also taken a comfortable win over his opponent earlier this month.

Hugo Gaston hasn't looked the most comfortable on quick hardcourts at the start of the season. He doesn't possess too many powerful weapons in his arsenal, and will need to find other ways to score points against a big-hitting opponent.

Sure, the Frenchman does have a few tricks up his sleeve though; his return and nifty front court skills could deal some damage in the conditions. But he will still have to pull out something special for a win here.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.