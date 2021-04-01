Miami Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: 2 April 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Jannik Sinner will be looking to make his second ATP final of the season when he takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the 2021 Miami Open on Friday.

Sinner is making his debut in the Floridian city, but he has put up some remarkable showings against a competitive field. Having beaten in-form players like Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik, the Italian youngster will be hopeful of continuing his run of good form.

Roberto Bautista Agut

Bautista Agut, meanwhile, has managed to better his 2019 quarterfinals showing in Miami - which was his previous best result at the Masters 1000 event. But that shouldn't come as a surprise given the sort of start that the Spaniard has had to the season.

Bautista Agut already has a couple of finals appearances under his belt in 2021, at Montpellier and Qatar. He is now within touching distance of his biggest final since the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has shown incredible resolve on the big points throughout the week.

Jannik Sinner had edged past Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 at last month's Dubai Tennis Championships. That remains the duo's only prior meeting on the tour, so it is Sinner who leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

The mismatch in ranking and experience notwithstanding, this encounter seems destined for a close finish. And that's because of the form that both Jannik Sinner and Roberto Bautista Agut have showcased in the leadup to the match.

Sinner has been particularly impressive, having maneuvered his way past some tricky situations over the week. The 19-year-old has been clinical in tiebreakers and on the big points in general, and will be bursting with confidence going into Friday's clash.

Bautista Agut definitely possesses the sort of weapons that could help him hold his own in the baseline exchanges. However, he has faltered at the critical stages of a few matches this year.

The Spaniard cannot afford any slip-ups here, and will need to be at his very best to stop an on-song Sinner from reaching his first Masters 1000 final.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.