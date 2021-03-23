Miami Open 2021: Lorenzo Musetti vs Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti vs Michael Mmoh

Date: 24 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000 Series

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Lorenzo Musetti vs Michael Mmoh preview

Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after reaching the last four in Acapulco

Teen prodigy Lorenzo Musetti made his top 100 debut in the ATP rankings earlier this week. He will now be looking to get his second career Masters 1000 appearance off to a flying start as he takes on USA's Michael Mmoh in the first round at Miami.

Musetti has had a great year so far, even reaching the semifinals at Acapulco last week. The fast-rising Italian had to come through qualifying in the Mexican city just to play the main draw, where he beat the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Diego Schwartzman en route the last four.

Musetti was eventually beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. But with his impressive campaign at Acapulco, the 19-year-old ensured that he would become only the second teenager (alongside countryman Jannik Sinner) to be placed in the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Musetti's opponent in his first ever Miami outing will be local hope Michael Mmoh, who has not spent much time on the main tour. Mmoh competes primarily on the ATP Challenger circuit, but he did impress several tennis fans at this year's Australian Open.

The 23-year-old came out the victor in a five-set marathon against former top 20 player Viktor Troicki to progress to the second round in Melbourne, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Michael Mmoh head-to-head

The first-round match in Miami will be the first-ever career meeting between Lorenzo Musetti and Michael Mmoh, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Michael Mmoh prediction

Michael Mmoh hits a forehand

Lorenzo Musetti has been the cynosure of all eyes lately, having taken the tennis world by storm with his aesthetic-looking game. Musetti's biggest strength is his single-handed backhand, which he hits with flat power and precision. But the Italian has a great forehand too, and can produce some sharp angles off that wing.

Michael Mmoh has a game in the same mold as Musetti, with aggressive groundstrokes and quick movement. But the American is not very good at returning serve, and often finds it hard to move his opponents around.

Musetti is more tactically astute compared to his older opponent, who will look to try and hit the Italian off the court. Musetti more than proved his hardcourt credentials last week, and if he keeps his head clear then his run of form is most likely to continue.

Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.